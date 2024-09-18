Child stars Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore reveal they were given substances as young children

Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore reflect on the harsh realities of growing up in the spotlight in Lovato’s new shocking documentary ‘Child Star’.

Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore recently opened up about the dangers of growing up in the entertainment industry as child actors, reflecting on the intense pressures and struggles they faced during their rise to fame. In Lovato’s latest documentary, Child Star, the two actors had an intensely personal discussion wherein they both revealed they’d been given “substances” at a young age.

In an emotional conversation, Barrymore, now 49, spoke candidly with Lovato about how her childhood shaped her: “There are such big feelings that I’ve had since you told me you were doing this,” Barrymore told the singer and former actor, acknowledging that certain behaviours and people in her life contributed to her rebellious years. Barrymore, who began her acting career at just 11 months old, added that while she took full responsibility for her actions, it’s impossible to ignore the outside influences that contributed to her struggles: “I’m very accountable, I don’t blame other people,” she said.

Lovato, 32, pushed back gently, pointing out the difficulty of not blaming others when adults were giving them substances at such a young age: “It’s hard to say that you don’t blame other people when other people may have been giving you substances as a kid,” Lovato said before asking the talk show host how young she was when this first happened.

Barrymore revealed she was only 10 years old when she was introduced to drugs. “I used to get high with my mom’s friend at like 10,” she shared. Looking back now, as a mother to a 10-year-old daughter herself, Barrymore described her own childhood as “unfathomable,” though she admitted, “But that’s just how I grew up.”

Both celebrities have been open about their battles with substance abuse. For Barrymore, those challenges reached a breaking point at 13 when her mother placed her in an institution to regain control of her life. Barrymore has since credited that experience with saving her, saying on a 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show: “That place really did help me, and it did save my life, and I actually wouldn’t change a thing.”

@lifestories.goalcast Reply to @lifestories.goalcast Part 2 of 4: At a young age, Drew Barrymore was thrown into an institution for the mentally ill. How did she recover? #drewbarrymore ♬ original sound - Life Stories by Goalcast

Lovato’s documentary Child Star dives deep into the complicated lives of former child stars, with Lovato herself reflecting on her own struggles with addiction. In another segment, Lovato speaks with Casper star Christina Ricci, who shared that as a teen, she turned to drugs and alcohol because she didn’t know any other way to feel happy. Lovato also discussed the ease of finding drugs during her time as a Disney star, stating that it was the only way she knew how to cope.

Child Star, co-directed by Lovato and Nicola Marsh, brings together former child actors like Barrymore, Ricci, Alyson Stoner, Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson, and JoJo Siwa to explore how early fame shaped their lives and futures. The documentary provides an honest and emotional look at the pressures and dark realities of growing up in the spotlight.

Now streaming on Hulu, Child Star is a must-watch for anyone curious about the hidden struggles behind the bright lights of Hollywood’s young stars.