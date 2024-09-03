Is JoJo Siwa Polish? Karma singer hints at representing Poland at Eurovision contest in 2025

JoJo Siwa’s heritage was recently up for question after the singer began expressing her interest in representing Poland at the 2025 Eurovision song contest.

Whenever you think you might have heard the last of JoJo Siwa, the singer and Dance Moms alumni turns around and surprises you. Whether it’s revealing that she once spent $50,000 on cosmetic surgery or not realising that a so-called ‘German section’ in a Lady Gaga song is actually just gibberish, Siwa has a way of finding herself in the headlines. The most recent revelation? The ‘Karma’ singer might be representing Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

I know what you’re thinking, ‘How can the 21-year-old represent Poland in the annual singing competition if she’s from the US?’ Well, let me break it down for you.

Is JoJo Siwa Polish?

JoJo Siwa is of Polish descent on her father’s side. And it’s this heritage that has got her so interested in the country recently. In a TikTok video posted by the artist on Sunday 1 September 2024, she revealed that she was about to embark on a trip to Poland.

In the clip, Siwa explains: “Long story short, in the last couple of weeks, my song, ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today’ has been blowing up in Poland.” The singer then goes on to state: “Funnily enough I actually happen to be Polish. That’s a massive part of my family, part of my ancestry. So I’ve been able to have a lot of fun with this.”

Over the past two days, across both her TikTok and Instagram, Siwa has been documenting her trip and sharing her excitement with her audience at being in Poland.

Siwa even went as far as to post a video of her attempting to sing her track ‘Karma’ in Polish, clearly trying to connect more with her Polish fans:

Will JoJo Siwa be representing Poland in Eurovision in 2025?

Alongside visiting the country, Siwa has also hinted at being interested in representing Poland in the 2025 Eurovision contest.

In her TikTok where she first broke the news about her trip, the singer also revealed details about a potential collaboration with the Eastern European country: “Somebody asked if I was gonna do it on Eurovision because [the song] was going viral in Poland. I initially jokingly replied to the comment saying ‘Yes’, but now it’s actually become a real conversation.”

“Eurovision’s into it. We’re talking with the people in Poland because each country essentially decides who goes to Eurovision to represent that country,” Siwa continued.

I don’t know about you, but I could definitely see Siwa on the Eurovision stage, and while ‘Karma’ wouldn’t qualify as her chosen song—it’s a sure thing that the performer has another song up her sleeve.