Move over Tom Cruise, TikTok blind item hints at Sabrina Carpenter becoming Scientology’s new face

Even if you don’t know Sabrina Carpenter, it’s likely that you have heard her voice at this point. The 25-year-old pop princess gave Taylor Swift a helping hand during her Eras tour in 2023 and 2024 and then went on to release smasher after smasher, awarding the former Disney Channel star certified Gen Z icon status within the course of one summer. However, it looks like the singer might be a bit more than the new face of TikTok pop tunes. Fans are speculating that Sabrina Carpenter could soon become the poster child for the Church of Scientology. Here’s the tea:

On 5 September 2024, gossip blogger Celebritea Blinds posted a video in which she explained the singer’s ties to the divisive church.

For those of you who might not be familiar with the Church of Scientology, it is a religious organisation or set of beliefs created by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s. They promote views such as the one that humans are immortal beings called thetans who are trapped in human bodies on Earth and have been reincarnated many times over.

Frequently defined as a cult, a business, a scam, or a new religious movement, Scientology has been highly controversial since its inception, with allegations of homophobia, exploitation, forced abortions, and criminal activity. In the UK, the Church of Scientology is recognised as a religion by some authorities but is not a registered charity.

Still, many celebrities have joined and openly advocated for the organisation, including Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, Kirstie Alley, Isaac Hayes, Michael Peña, and voice actress Nancy Cartwright, also known as Carpenter’s auntie.

In a Q&A session on her TikTok page, The Simpsons voice actress Cartwright noted that her niece was “pretty amazing,” confirming their familiar links to her ocean of Gen Zers followers.

“Here is a new blind item that alleges that Sabrina Carpenter’s aunt, who is a Scientologist and the voice of Bart Simpson, is trying to force her to become the face of Scientology,” the celebrity blogger started.

“And this is not long after we read a blind item that alleged that Tom Cruise also wants her to be the face of Scientology (…) Sabrina told Wired that the talented Scientologist was her father David Carpenter’s sister and gushed about learning so much from just observing the legend,” Celebritea Blinds added. The post has been liked by over 120,000 people at the time of writing.

Sabrina Carpenter’s aunt (voice of Bart Simpson) wants her to be ‘the face’ of Scientology to bring in new people.

Watch. This. Space. — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) September 5, 2024

Just found out Sabrina Carpenter is a Scientologist and it makes so much sense — Sha Sha (@humphriezz) September 6, 2024

if sabrina carpenter does turn out to be scientologist and becomes their new face i will block her on all platforms and pretend she doesn't exist. straight up. — sam🐝 🍉🌴 (@lvndrwine) September 5, 2024

According to rumors there is a Revenge of the Sith style conspiracy to make Sabrina Carpenter the new face of Scientology, with Nancy Cartwright as Palpatine, Taylor Swift as Obi-Wan and Barry Keoghan as Padme — Tommy Showbiz (@Hears_a_Who) September 7, 2024

So, is this proof that Carpenter is involved in the religion? Hardly, the singer hasn’t publicly commented on her beliefs yet.

Evidence for the contrary is one particular Reddit post on the Pop Culture Chat sub which reports that Carpenter has denied rumours that she is involved with the church. The post included a screenshot of a TikTok comment in which the singer responds to a fan asking, “Are [you] a Scientologist, babes?” with: “No, babes, debunked.”

While the veracity of the screenshot cannot be confirmed, it currently has just as much weight as the rumours and blind items that Carpenter is in fact involved with the church.

So perhaps we should let the singer get back to working late and producing hits before we put our panties in a twist about anything other than her upcoming tour dates.