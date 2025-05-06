Politics
>

Global politics

Trump administration announces plan to offer US immigrants $1,000 to self-deport

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 6, 2025 at 12:10 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Trump administration announces plan to offer US immigrants $1,000 to self-deport
68024

On Monday 5 May 2025, the Trump administration announced that it had launched a scheme which involves paying immigrants $1,000 to leave the US. It’s been made aggressively clear that one of Donald Trump’s primary goals during his second term is to eradicate immigrants from the country—with the Republican president pursuing numerous incredibly ruthless policies.

According to The Independent, the Department of Homeland Security has referred to this new effort as “travel assistance,” detailing how it is a part of the government’s plans to encourage immigrants to leave the country of their own accord instead of waiting for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to begin deportation proceedings.

In a press release, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem deemed the travel assistance a “historic opportunity,” going on to say that self-deportation was a “dignified way to leave the US.” Noem confirmed that the scheme had already begun coming into effect, explaining that “an illegal alien that the Biden Administration allowed into our country recently utilised the program to receive a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras.”

“Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121,” the statement continued.

The system uses the app CBP Home, where migrants can register their upcoming travel out of the country.

As expected, MAGA enthusiasts expressed their delight with this decision on X, praising Trump and his administration for their swift work:

In other news, Trump has also announced plans to reopen Alcatraz prison, utilising part of the San Francisco Bay building as a place to house vicious and violent repeat criminal offenders. Writing on X, the president noted: “We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our country illegally. The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE.”

Experts have already begun coming out in droves, claiming that the prison, commonly referred to as “the rock” and visited by millions of tourists every year, is completely unsuitable for housing prisoners. Hugh Hurwitz, who served as acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons between May 2018 and August 2019, told the BBC: “To be frank, at first I thought it was a joke. It’s not realistic to think you can repair it. You’d have to tear it up and start over. There’s no security upgrades. No cameras. No fencing. You can’t run a prison.”

So, there we have it. Two very different policy proposals, each with a myriad of problems attached. And, in typical Trump fashion, both yielding to the president’s complete lack of common sense or empathy for humanity.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From immigration to gender identity, Trump’s orders threaten an exclusionary future for the US

By Lucy Skoulding

The US death penalty under Donald Trump: Why executions are on the rise again

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ICE jacket sales soar on Amazon, fuelling fears of immigration agent impersonation

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ICE jacket sales soar on Amazon, fuelling fears of immigration agent impersonation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bhad Bhabie accuses Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend in since-deleted post

By Charlie Sawyer

How a viral Etsy review sparked a feminist movement on TikTok by inspiring women to embrace the bush

By Louis Shankar

BlueSky sees 300% surge in users after 2024 US presidential election

By Abby Amoakuh

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Malavika Pradeep

What is a Labubu? Unboxing the monster plushie capturing hearts, wallets and belt loops

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From soaring prices to ethical issues: Here’s why PrettyLittleThing’s rebrand is sparking outrage

By Abby Amoakuh

Mikey Madison tells Pamela Anderson why she rejected an intimacy coordinator on Anora set

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ICE under fire for allegedly deporting people identified by Jordans,  tattoos, and Nike gear

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno accused of repeatedly cheating on his wife

By Abby Amoakuh

South Asian creators call out influencers for cultural appropriation after seeing scandi scarves at Coachella

By Kit Warchol

Is Dry January sexist? A look into the gendered politics behind Gen Z’s favourite wellness trend

By Abby Amoakuh

What is soaking? Everything you need to know about the Mormon sex loophole

By Charlie Sawyer

3 conspiracy theories trending online following Netflix’s American Murder: Gabby Petito docuseries

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Belgian court lets convicted rapist go free so he can become a gynaecologist

By Abby Amoakuh

Ayo Edebiri calls out Elon Musk for sparking racist abuse by spreading fake news about her

By Abby Amoakuh

Deepfakes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terry Crews, and Tom Hanks promoting erectile dysfunction drug go viral

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Jeffree Star makes inappropriate comment after Kanye West posts disturbing incest confession