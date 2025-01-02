TikToker Chris Olsen witnesses subway stabbing amid rising violence on New York train system

Popular content creator Chris Olsen issued a plea to stay safe on public transport after witnessing a violent stabbing on a train in New York City.

Popular American TikToker Chris Olsen posted a viral video on Thursday 2 January 2025, in which he recounted a terrifying experience on a New York City subway that left him and his friend, actor Caroline Haroldson, shaken to their core.

“We just basically witnessed a stabbing and almost died on the subway ourselves,” the 27-year-old content creator shared in a recent clip that has accumulated roughly 733,000 likes at the time of writing.

Olsen continued: “People yell at each other on the subway often. So when they started yelling, Kara got a little nervous, but I was like, ‘It’s gonna be okay.’ This just kind of happens. Kara then tells me, apparently one of them pulls out a really big knife.”

While recording the clip, the two can be seen walking down a street in New York, visibly shaken from their horrific encounter.

“And then the guy behind us starts rushing towards the guy in front of us, and every single person on the train gets up and starts running right at Cara and I because we’re near the end of the car now,” the TikToker explained, his voice trembling.

“The door to change cars while the subway is moving keeps getting jammed, but I somehow use adrenaline and my untapped superhero strength to rip it open. We jump over to the next car, I rip that one open, and then everyone in that car obviously starts yelling because everyone behind us is screaming and pushing us all forward.”

Olsen goes on to describe a frantic crowd of people screaming and pushing, trying to move into the next train car. However, the door was locked, preventing anyone from escaping the violent situation further.

“We don’t know if someone has brought out a gun. We don’t know who else has been stabbed,” he continued.

Olsen’s incident follows a string of violent occurrences on the New York City subway system. Most notably, on 22 December 2024, a woman identified as 57-year-old Debrina Kawam, was tragically burned alive in a Brooklyn subway car.

Moreover, a man was shoved in front of a train on New Year’s Eve, which resulted in him suffering a fractured skull.

Shortly after Olsen filmed his video, it was reported that two men were stabbed 17 minutes apart in unrelated attacks at Manhattan stations. At the moment, Olsen hasn’t confirmed whether the attack he witnessed was one of them.

“As soon as we got out of the car we both started crying,” the content creator noted in his video.

The influencer ended his clip with a heartfelt plea to his followers: “The subway—please stay safe. Just please stay safe. There’s been too much that’s been happening there.”