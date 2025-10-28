Politics
>

UK politics

Renters’ Rights Bill becomes law; this is what it means for you

By Eliza Frost

Published Oct 28, 2025 at 12:10 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Renters' Rights Bill becomes law; this is what it means for you
68990

If you’ve ever been in a rental bidding war trying to secure your next flat, good news is coming your way. The Renters’ Rights Bill has just been passed into law, offering new protections for tenants. The government says the bill will “end a system that has left renters vulnerable to unfair treatment and insecurity.”

These reforms are being called “historic” and “long overdue.” With 2.3 million landlords and 11 million tenants in England, it’s about time the government introduced something to protect the majority rather than the elite group of landlords. 

The Renters’ Rights Bill applies to England. Scotland has had periodic agreements for tenancies since 2017, but Wales and Northern Ireland still allow fixed-term contracts.

The main changes to renting in the new Renter’s Rights Bill

At the core of this act is the abolition of Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions. This is a practice that has pushed thousands into homelessness, and removing this form of eviction will give power to tenants to challenge poor living conditions and unreasonable rent increases without fear of eviction in retaliation. 

The reforms will also give renters the right to end tenancies with two months’ notice. Homes will now be rented on a ‘periodic’ or rolling basis, and not at fixed 12 or 24-month contracts. So, if you want to stay in a property, you can. The government explains that this will provide “more security for tenants.”

On the other hand, if you want to leave, you can also do that by giving two months’ notice—instead of being tied in for a year or longer. This will “end the injustice of tenants being trapped paying rent for substandard properties,” the government says. 

Landlords can only increase your rent once a year

When it comes to increasing your rent, landlords will also need to give you two months’ notice, and rent increases will only happen once a year, and only to “the market rate.”

If you then think the amount is excessive, you can challenge it at a first-tier tribunal, a type of civil court, which could hopefully result in a more reasonable increase. 

What the Renters’ Rights Bill becoming law means for you

The government explains that renters can expect to see further reforms, too. These will “put an end to bidding wars,” where hopeful tenants are encouraged to offer above the advertised price to secure a property. Instead, there will be a set asking price that is clear from the beginning. The bill now also stops landlords from demanding more than one month’s rent up front.

You will also be able to ask to keep a pet—something landlords can’t say no to without a good reason. That’s good, because being a dog mom is calling. 

The bill also sees the introduction of a new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman, which will “offer swift, binding resolutions to tenants’ complaints,” the government says. The service will also offer “fair, impartial and binding resolution for tenants and will have powers to compel landlords to issue an apology, provide information, take remedial action and/or pay compensation.” 

The trauma from years of inaction from useless landlords, like that time a whole tree was growing into my bedroom because there were gaps in the actual walls, is nearing an end. So we hope. Government ministers will outline how these renters’ reforms will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Popular Reads

By Eliza Frost

How exactly is the UK government’s Online Safety Act keeping young people safe? 

By Eliza Frost

UK to lower voting age to 16 by next election. A controversial move, but the right one

By Eliza Frost

Bereavement leave to be extended to miscarriages before 24 weeks

Keep On Reading

By Eliza Frost

Bereavement leave to be extended to miscarriages before 24 weeks

By Eliza Frost

Bad Bunny announced as halftime act for Super Bowl 2026—and conservatives aren’t too happy 

By Eliza Frost

Bereavement leave to be extended to miscarriages before 24 weeks

By Charlie Sawyer

First look at $1 billion UK mini city where controversial HBO Harry Potter series will be filmed

By Eliza Frost

We finally know why Conrad and Belly broke up in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

By Eliza Frost

All the Tea on the new app that lets women vet men and date safely

By Eliza Frost

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Chris Briney is at the centre of a new love triangle, but this time for an audio erotica story 

By Eliza Frost

Misogyny, sexism, and the manosphere: how this year’s Love Island UK has taken a step backwards

By Eliza Frost

Kim Kardashian wants to know how much a carton of milk costs 

By Charlie Sawyer

Harry Potter TV series crew bewildered over production’s strange decision on location to film iconic scene

By Eliza Frost

Why is Taylor not Team Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

By Abby Amoakuh

I sat down with two professional matchmakers to solve Gen Z’s dating fatigue

By Eliza Frost

Do artists really owe us surprise guests at gigs, or are our expectations out of control?

By Eliza Frost

Hailey Bieber’s new hands-free lip tint holder has everyone divided 

By Eliza Frost

Sabrina Carpenter says you need to get out more if you think Man’s Best Friend artwork is controversial 

By Eliza Frost

Jennifer Aniston to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died

By Eliza Frost

Why isn’t Sylvanian Drama posting on TikTok? Here’s the legal tea

By Charlie Sawyer

Johnny Depp plays the victim once more and anoints himself crash test dummy for #MeToo

By Eliza Frost

People think Donald Trump is dead and they’re using the Pentagon Pizza Index to prove it

By Eliza Frost

What is Banksying? Inside the latest toxic dating trend even worse than ghosting