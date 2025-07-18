UK to lower voting age to 16 by next election. A controversial move, but the right one

The move aims to “modernise” democracy so that “it is fit for the 21st century,” It will allow an extra 1.5 million teenagers to vote in what is described as the biggest overhaul to electorate in 50 years.

The voting age is to be lowered in the UK in time for the next election, allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote for the first time, the government announced yesterday, Thursday 17 July 2025.

The move would allow around 1.5 million more teenagers to cast a ballot and bring the voting age in line with Scotland and Wales, where 16- and 17-year-olds are already allowed to vote in local council elections, and elections to the Senedd and Scottish Parliament.

But for other elections, including to the UK Parliament, local elections in England, and all elections in Northern Ireland, the voting age remains 18.

As reported on the BBC, lowering the voting age to 16 across the UK “would be the biggest change to the electorate since it was reduced from 21 to 18 in 1969.”

Why is the UK lowering the voting age to 16?

Lowering the voting age to 16 is part of a raft of measures set to be introduced through a new Elections Bill, and it was included in the Labour manifesto.

The government is planning to introduce the change in time for 16- and 17-year-olds to vote at the next general election, which is due to take place by 2029, although it could be called earlier than this.

In a statement alongside the government announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner says: “For too long, public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.”

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give 16-year-olds the right to vote,” she added.

She continued: “We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation, we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

Minister for democracy, Rushanara Ali, says: “We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century. By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change.”

“By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”

How are people reacting to the voting age being lowered in the UK?

As expected, there has been some backlash about 16- and 17-year-olds being invited to vote in the election.

Conservative shadow minister Paul Holmes asked in the House of Commons: “Why does this government think a 16-year-old can vote but not be allowed to buy a lottery ticket, an alcoholic drink, marry, or go to war, or even stand in the elections they’re voting in?”

People are also taking to social media to voice their concerns. One user on X compared 16- and 17-year-olds to Kevin and Perry, of Kevin & Perry Go Large. @juneslater17 writes: “I do not want the future of my country to be decided by people who have never bought a house, never paid a bill, never known responsibility, never had a job, never run a business, never had a child, never had a boss in some cases!”

The outrageous sentiment that this age group can’t have political opinions or views on how the country should be shaped is disrespectful and disappointing.

Young people are more politically informed than ever

As user @jordanxtyr writes on X: “Most 16- and 17-year-olds are far more politically informed than older voters, who continue to screw us with their right-wing choices. And they’ll be around much longer to experience the impact of whoever is chosen to govern.”

It’s great the voting age is being lowered from 18 to 16 Most 16/17 year-olds are far more politically informed than older voters, who continue to screw us with their right-wing choices And they’ll be around much longer to experience the impact of whoever is chosen to govern https://t.co/Y6zGnt7z3h — Jordan 💫 (@jordanxtyr) July 17, 2025

According to a report last year by Young Citizens, 71 per cent of young people said they would vote in the upcoming General Election if they could, of which 78 per cent felt informed about political issues.

But there is the argument that, should the bill pass, more young people need (and want) to be educated in school on the parties they are voting for.

Young people told LBC in a TikTok video they “should be allowed to vote for what is going on legally in this country,” adding that some young people “need to be taught about it in school before they can [make] that decision.”

As with much in politics, opinions vary. But what we shouldn’t do is dismiss the views of young people before they’ve even had a chance to use their voices.