Everyone cross your acrylics, Labour’s Renters Rights Bill might actually make a difference

By Charlie Sawyer

Updated Jul 24, 2024 at 05:35 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Could 2024 mark the start of a new era—an era where renters actually find themselves empowered against landlords? Could the girlies finally catch a break? Well, despite the new Labour government promising to introduce a new Renters Rights Bill this autumn, I won’t believe it ’till I see it. As I’m sure you’re all aware by now, landlords are the absolute worst, which is why the prospect of new legislation that could help renters demand fair treatment is something we should all be paying attention to.

It’s that time again babes, welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This one is for the renters, so owners, go be smug somewhere else. As someone who has rented in London for over a year now, I’ve had my fair share of renting nightmares and I’ve also heard some serious horror stories from friends and colleagues. The Tory government had once promised to prioritise their rather lacklustre Renters Reform Bill, but this was soon pushed to the side when they realised that it was transphobic rhetoric that was the ‘in thing’. And then, before we knew it, a general election had been called and Parliament was dissolved.

So, it’s now up to Labour to try and implement serious change, leaving us commoners with the question: if the Renters Rights Bill passes, what will actually change?

What is in the new Labour Renters Rights Bill?

The Renters Rights Bill not only picks up where the Renters Reform Bill left off but also supplements it and proposes even more significant changes.

For starters, the new bill promises to bring an end to section 21 no-fault evictions. Currently, landlords can evict any tenant with two months’ notice without seeking court approval beforehand. However, the new bill would mean that every landlord would need to go through county courts in order to force an eviction. According to The Telegraph, some experts have warned that this move will leave the courts “swamped” and landlords without a means to evict problem tenants. Cry me a river.

That being said, a lot of recently published data seems to suggest that there are still countless landlords who use no-fault evictions maliciously and unjustifiably discriminate against tenants. One particularly worrying YouGov poll revealed that 227,000 private renters in England have been served a ‘no-fault’ eviction notice in the past three years.

Speaking on the bill, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: “Too many people currently live with the threat of insecurity and injustice, and so we will make sure everyone can grow up in the secure housing they deserve. We will introduce tough new protections for renters, end no-fault evictions and raise standards to make sure homes are safe for people to live in.”

Abolishing section 21 would empower tenants to feel comfortable to challenge rent increases without fear of eviction. Greater tenant protections would also encourage more renters to take their landlord to court over issues such as withholding their deposit or refusing to pay for necessary damages or maintenance.

Another really important aspect of the Renters Rights Bill is the fact that Labour has promised to fund local authorities and provide them with greater power to identify and fine landlords who don’t maintain property standards.

Moreover, as amplified by the homeless charity Shelter, the new bill must “support renters to challenge bad practices by increasing the availability of free legal advice and support through legal aid.”

Also, if you have a pup or an emotional support cat (I’m still trying to get them to take my application seriously) you’ll be pleased to hear that the bill will give tenants the legal right to request a pet in their home.

While it will be some time before the Renters Rights Bill passes into law, this is a step in the right direction. So, everyone, cross your acrylics and hope for the best.

