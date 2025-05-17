How rediscovering Nintendogs as an adult has helped my anxiety

On 21 April 2005, the video game Nintendogs was released and the world was given a gift. Six years later, 12-year-old Charlie Sawyer received a Nintendo DSi XL coupled with her very own Nintendogs game, and an obsession was born. I believe it’s accurate to say that I took my role as a puppy mother incredibly seriously. And while I relied heavily on this game to entertain me in my childhood, I had no idea just how much I’d appreciate its existence as an anxiety-riddled adult.

Nostalgia has always played a powerful role in alleviating anxiety and stress. The same way that rewatching New Girl, the US version of The Office, or Broad City, has always calmed me down, rediscovering my love for my brood of well-trained and well-fed dogs has done bits for my brain.

For anyone who doesn’t remember the joys of Nintendogs, let me jog your memory. The concept is pretty simple. You (the player) are immersed in a world where your sole responsibility is to love, care for, and support a hoard of incredibly pixelated (yet adorable) puppies.

Also, not that you asked, but the current dogs under my care are Tinka, a golden retriever, Ruth (a german shepherd named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg), Trent, a black labrador, and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Prince.

Jobs include feeding, bathing, and playing with your dogs. It’s also important to make sure that your animals are regularly taken on walks, and if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, there are agility and obedience competitions to enter! Basically, it’s endless fun at your fingertips. The only slightly traumatic moments are when you have to make the difficult decision on whether or not to drop any of your pups off at the dog kennel so that your other animals can receive some attention.

Up until a few weeks ago, I’d almost completely forgotten about the joy this game gave me. I’d held onto my Nintendo but I’d misplaced the charging cable and so had gone years without tapping back into this source of entertainment. But as my anxiety grew and became a burden I was finding incredibly difficult to carry, a lonely Wednesday night and next-day Amazon Prime delivery transported me back to my youth.

The American Psychological Association has affirmed on numerous occasions that nostalgia can benefit mental health by “affirming social belonging, alleviating loneliness, and enhancing our sense of meaning.” Moreover, a survey which included over 2,000 American adults suggested that “nostalgia is not merely a sentimental indulgence, but a powerful psychological resource.”

84 per cent of the participants agreed that nostalgic memories serve as reminders of what is most important in their lives. In addition, most agreed that when life is uncertain or difficult, nostalgic memories are a source of comfort (77 per cent) and inspiration (72 per cent).

Not only does nostalgia come into play with Nintendogs, but playing a game that requires little mental strain, and instead requires me to take care of someone other than myself, has become an essential form of self-care. Rather than worrying about my catastrophising or my social anxiety spiralling out of control, I focus instead on practicing “sit” and throwing frisbees in the park. Plus, I don’t have to deal with any of the anxiety of owning and caring for a real dog. Win-win, if you ask me.

Dealing with my anxiety as an adult has come with a myriad of unique challenges. And while traditional therapy is always on the cards—and a path I’ve found incredibly helpful—I never anticipated just how impactful a childhood game could be.