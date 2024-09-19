Culture
>

Internet culture

Vegan festival in New York compared to Fyre Festival by angry plant-based mobs

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Sep 19, 2024 at 12:14 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

A recent vegan festival has gone viral on social media after unhappy attendees complained of 90-minute-long queues and seriously poor facilities and amenities. People were so unhappy with the lack of organisation and chaos that some users on X even began likening the event to the infamous mess that was Fyre Festival. If this isn’t a prime example of how to thoroughly piss off a mob of vegans, then I don’t know what is.

The travelling food and music festival, aptly named Vegandale, kicked off in Queens, New York City on Saturday 14 September 2024. The event attracted tens of thousands of people, all of whom were excited to embrace their plant-based selves and taste some zesty vegan samples—basically, it’s Bad Vegan star Sarma Melngailis’s idea of heaven.

However, things didn’t really go as planned. A couple of attendees who spoke to The New York Times, some of whom spent up to $90 on their ticket for a ‘VIP’ experience, told the publication that most people didn’t even manage to get into the festival, “citing bottlenecks at the entrance caused by too few metal detectors and a lengthy ticketing process.”

@chrissysosmiley_

#vegandale #vegandalenyc

♬ 30 minutes - liya🎀

“We were starving and cranky and miserable,” festival-goer Rocco Marrongelli recounted. “We were starving and cranky and miserable. I don’t think they had the manpower to face the waves of vegans that were trying to crash those gates,” Marrongelli continued.

Moreover, if you were lucky enough to make it inside the event, you were faced with even more chaos. Water shortages, little to zero shade, and a complete lack of proper bathrooms made the entire experience feel less like a schoomzy vegan festival in New York and a lot more like Woodstock 1999.

One user was so mad about the entire drama of it all that he shared on X that comparing Vegandale to Fyre Festival was actually an insult to Billy McFarland’s sh*t show.

Responding to the criticism, a Vegandale spokesperson stated: “We faced a few logistical challenges, which are part of working with a new venue. It was our first year at Citi Field, but the overall experience was really positive.”

So, if McFarland is planning on actually making Fyre Festival II happen, it’s not just rich white people he’ll need to take into consideration, it’s the vegans too. Watch out.

