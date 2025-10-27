Hailey Bieber just listed all the beauty treatments she swears by

In a super honest interview, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber listed all the beauty treatments she’s had and swears by—including ‘vampire’ facials.

We love an honest queen, like when Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her surgeon and her exact ask that resulted in that breast enhancement. Now, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber has opened up about every beauty treatment she has had done and explained her reluctance to get Botox.

In a podcast episode of In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, Bieber gives the lowdown on what works for her when it comes to beauty. Thiele started by asking her: “Skincare-wise, just tell me—pretend like we’re not doing a podcast—what do you do? Be real.”

She admitted that she is “really diligent” when it comes to taking care of her skin and admits to using certain injections. Bieber said she uses PRP, platelet-rich plasma, and PRF, platelet-rich fibrin, injections. Both of these treatments involve using your own blood to then create the injections that are put back into the face. Otherwise known as a ‘vampire’ facial. Spooky.

Hailey Bieber gets ‘vampire’ treatments to tackle smile lines

On the podcast, she explained the benefits she sees of doing PRP, saying: “It’s when they take your blood from your arm and they spin it. I love doing PRP with microneedling. I’ve talked about that a lot.”

Of PRF, she added that, with this treatment, “they take your blood, but it’s called EZ Gel, and basically they heat it and then they cool it, and it kind of makes your blood a gel consistency. And then you inject it. So I’ve done that, which I loved.” Bieber said she has injected this into her smile lines and also under her eyes.

Hailey Bieber wants to be as ‘natural’ as possible and will consider Botox at 30

Bieber also denies getting any Botox, but she admits to only ever using it for TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder). This condition affects the jaw, worsened by clenching or grinding, and injecting Botox into the jaw muscles helps to relieve pain and tension.

She stated: “I don’t have any Botox except for in my jaw for TMJ, but I have no Botox in my face. I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it.”

She nods to her mum, Kennya Baldwin, who has never had Botox. “My mum does nothing to her skin, and she looks insane,” Bieber said.

And if you’re speculative that this is the truth, she said to Thiele after their skincare discussion, “Why would I lie? I tell you everything.” Thiele confirmed this, backing his friend and saying that Bieber is “the most honest person—honest to a fault.” Guess we’ll all be signing up for vampire facials just in time for the spookiest day of the year.