Culture
>

Internet culture

Tiktoker gets slammed by dermatologists for promoting dangerous caveman skincare regime

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 30, 2025 at 01:36 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Tiktoker gets slammed by dermatologists for promoting dangerous caveman skincare regime
67985

If the skin on one’s face turns flaky and reflects a green to yellowish tint, most would see this as a sign to pay their dermatologist an emergency visit. However, according to TikToker Tia Zakher, who engages in the controversial caveman skincare routine, it might mean that you are actually a beacon of health. The content creator has gone viral after declaring that she hasn’t washed her face in months to rebuild her skin barrier, and in turn has now unintentionally become the new poster child for unhealthy wellness practices.

@tiazakher

we are on speaking terms now x

♬ original sound - char ᡣ𐭩

So, is this unique approach to skincare a hidden gem or a recipe for disaster? Let’s unpack this together.

What is the caveman skincare routine?

“What you’re seeing is dead skin that’s gonna flake off eventually while new healthy skin forms underneath. There are already some patches where you can see that new skin,” Zakher replied in a video, referencing a comment that had asked about the unusual appearance of her epidermis. She continued to explain that she has spent weeks not using any skincare products, or even water, making her routine akin to the simplistic practices of a caveperson.

@tiazakher

Replying to @purppanther 6 weeks in & THANKFULLY haven’t picked 🙏

♬ original sound - tia zakher

“I’m just letting my barrier rebuild itself naturally,” the content creator said, arguing that years of picking at her skin and over-treating it with exfoliants necessitated a practice where epidermis had to learn how to shed itself naturally, without any aid.

“My skin is basically just shedding all the damage and attempting to re-regulate itself.”

When asked about the science behind this obscure practice, Zakher explained: “The thick, flaky look is a normal part of resetting my barrier. It’s called ‘retention hyperkeratosis’ when skin holds onto dead cells instead of shedding them immediately. It looks bad temporarily, but it’s fixable and part of healing with patience, if I don’t force it off.”

Still, many vocal users in her comment section seemed unconvinced by her reasoning.

“Google: ‘Retention hyperkeratosis occurs when there is abnormality of routine desquamation that can be associated with poor hygiene’,” one user quoted.

Someone else responded with a medical recommendation: “You’re supposed to cleanse (gently) and use moisturiser for hyperkeratosis! Please see a dermatologist so you can work with them on a solution you’re comfortable with while still addressing the issue.”

Other users accused her of utilising this strange routine to purposefully create outrage: “Image giving yourself a fungal infection for rage bait views. We’re doomed.”

Indeed, many followers and medical professionals, who have studied Zakher’s skin from her videos, are unsure whether her story is completely true.

@tiazakher

currently recovering from a mild case of hypothermia

♬ son original - The King of funk - The King of funk
@tiazakher

baby steps but trusting the process 🫶

♬ The Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani ft. Akon - ☆ Audios ☆

Is the caveman skincare routine safe?

According to experts, not so much. “I’ve been tagged many times in her videos asking my personal opinion,” allergist Dr Rubin said. “I can’t give you specific medical advice over social media, but what I can say is that this caveman method that she talks about, where you do nothing to your skin, is not generally recommended for most people,” the specialist weighed.

@rubin_allergy

@tia zakher What is the caveman method? What is dermatosis neglecta? #skincare #caveman #tiktokdoc #learnontiktok

♬ original sound - Dr. Rubin, MD

“That’s essentially where you get this buildup of dead skin cells, oils, bacteria, and potentially fungus that cause this greenish yellow plaque that sits on your skin. If you take isopropyl alcohol or a mild soap and are able to wash that off it’ll get rid of that type of debris. Now, in my field of allergy, sometimes we have to tell patients if we’re not sure what is causing a rash on their skin to stop using the skincare products that they’re using and then use a mild soap or cleanser,” Dr Rubin added.

“But I never tell people to stop doing every single thing and don’t even wash your face because that could end up leading to that dermatosis neglecta.”

Another specialist, dermatologist Dr Jeaneen Chappell, even questioned if her skin was this damaged at all: “As a board-certified dermatologist I can tell you that what you’re seeing is not normal […] I don’t know if this is rage bait, click bait. It is a myth to think that your skin will strive in a state of neglect.”

@drjeaneenchappell

Let’s discuss caveman skincare. This post is NOT meant to shame, but to warn others who may be considering this skincare method. Humans and skincare have evolved for a reason. #cavemanskincareroutine #skincare #skinauntie #dermsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Skin Auntie | Dermatologist

In another video compilation of people questioning the veracity of Zakher’s story, arguing that she was faking the whole thing by putting makeup over a clay face mask, the dermatologist argued:

“As someone who sees rashes all day, every day, the pattern of this young lady’s rash is unusual. It would be highly unusual to get something like tinea fasciae from not washing your face.”

@drjeaneenchappell

Replying to @hungover puppy #greenscreen Could this be click bait? You tell me. #cavemanskincareroutine #skincare #skinauntie

♬ Suspicious, slow and simple song - Kohrogi

So, if the goal is minimalism, there are still ways to get there without letting your skin decay and causing dermatologists across the internet to lose sleep.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Dermatologists accuse Nara Smith of promoting skin cancer with latest homemade sunscreen video

By Abby Amoakuh

Instagram influencer slammed for promoting dangerous DIY face mask for smoother skin

By Charlie Sawyer

Vampire facials at unlicensed New Mexico spa have infected three women with HIV

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Vampire facials at unlicensed New Mexico spa have infected three women with HIV

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok users share their worst veneers experience

By Harriet Piercy

The best facials for three common skin conditions

By Abby Amoakuh

How TikTok Live in Kenya is fueling concerns over virtual abuse and child exploitation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Texas’ largest pro-life group is recruiting men to sue partners over abortions

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Israel’s controversial ban on UNRWA: Examining the legal fallout and humanitarian consequences

By Abby Amoakuh

Lewis Hamilton and Sharon Stone support Millie Bobby Brown after she calls out disgusting media misogyny

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kim Kardashian’s Paris $10 million heist: grandpa robbers tell all as trial begins

By Charlie Sawyer

The 3 wildest fan theories about Severance season 2

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Here’s how the Trump administration has already worsened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan

By Charlie Sawyer

Australian actor Joseph Zada cast as Haymitch Abernathy in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr declares war on teen sperm count, stating it’s an existential crisis

By Abby Amoakuh

First ever porn app launches on iOS devices to coincide with iPhone’s 18th birthday

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Character.AI chatbots are targeting teens into anorexia with dangerous advice

By Charlie Sawyer

The Girl’s Spot London female-only gym faces backlash after CEO reveals it will exclude trans women

By Abby Amoakuh

Lamar Odom shocks internet after revealing he ordered a custom-made sex doll of Khloe Kardashian

By Abby Amoakuh

Pregnant women in the US more likely to die from murder than complications, cancer, or accidents

By Charlie Sawyer

Netflix’s new viral movie, The Life List, is prompting Gen Zers to break up with their boyfriends