Tiktoker gets slammed by dermatologists for promoting dangerous caveman skincare regime

Images courtesy of Tia Zakher via TikTok

A content creator on TikTok has gone viral after declaring that she hasn’t washed her face in months to rebuild her skin barrier. She calls the practice ‘caveman skincare routine.’

If the skin on one’s face turns flaky and reflects a green to yellowish tint, most would see this as a sign to pay their dermatologist an emergency visit. However, according to TikToker Tia Zakher, who engages in the controversial caveman skincare routine, it might mean that you are actually a beacon of health. The content creator has gone viral after declaring that she hasn’t washed her face in months to rebuild her skin barrier, and in turn has now unintentionally become the new poster child for unhealthy wellness practices.

So, is this unique approach to skincare a hidden gem or a recipe for disaster? Let’s unpack this together.

What is the caveman skincare routine?

“What you’re seeing is dead skin that’s gonna flake off eventually while new healthy skin forms underneath. There are already some patches where you can see that new skin,” Zakher replied in a video, referencing a comment that had asked about the unusual appearance of her epidermis. She continued to explain that she has spent weeks not using any skincare products, or even water, making her routine akin to the simplistic practices of a caveperson.

“I’m just letting my barrier rebuild itself naturally,” the content creator said, arguing that years of picking at her skin and over-treating it with exfoliants necessitated a practice where epidermis had to learn how to shed itself naturally, without any aid.

“My skin is basically just shedding all the damage and attempting to re-regulate itself.”

When asked about the science behind this obscure practice, Zakher explained: “The thick, flaky look is a normal part of resetting my barrier. It’s called ‘retention hyperkeratosis’ when skin holds onto dead cells instead of shedding them immediately. It looks bad temporarily, but it’s fixable and part of healing with patience, if I don’t force it off.”

Still, many vocal users in her comment section seemed unconvinced by her reasoning.

“Google: ‘Retention hyperkeratosis occurs when there is abnormality of routine desquamation that can be associated with poor hygiene’,” one user quoted.

Someone else responded with a medical recommendation: “You’re supposed to cleanse (gently) and use moisturiser for hyperkeratosis! Please see a dermatologist so you can work with them on a solution you’re comfortable with while still addressing the issue.”

Other users accused her of utilising this strange routine to purposefully create outrage: “Image giving yourself a fungal infection for rage bait views. We’re doomed.”

Indeed, many followers and medical professionals, who have studied Zakher’s skin from her videos, are unsure whether her story is completely true.

Is the caveman skincare routine safe?

According to experts, not so much. “I’ve been tagged many times in her videos asking my personal opinion,” allergist Dr Rubin said. “I can’t give you specific medical advice over social media, but what I can say is that this caveman method that she talks about, where you do nothing to your skin, is not generally recommended for most people,” the specialist weighed.

“That’s essentially where you get this buildup of dead skin cells, oils, bacteria, and potentially fungus that cause this greenish yellow plaque that sits on your skin. If you take isopropyl alcohol or a mild soap and are able to wash that off it’ll get rid of that type of debris. Now, in my field of allergy, sometimes we have to tell patients if we’re not sure what is causing a rash on their skin to stop using the skincare products that they’re using and then use a mild soap or cleanser,” Dr Rubin added.

“But I never tell people to stop doing every single thing and don’t even wash your face because that could end up leading to that dermatosis neglecta.”

Another specialist, dermatologist Dr Jeaneen Chappell, even questioned if her skin was this damaged at all: “As a board-certified dermatologist I can tell you that what you’re seeing is not normal […] I don’t know if this is rage bait, click bait. It is a myth to think that your skin will strive in a state of neglect.”

In another video compilation of people questioning the veracity of Zakher’s story, arguing that she was faking the whole thing by putting makeup over a clay face mask, the dermatologist argued:

“As someone who sees rashes all day, every day, the pattern of this young lady’s rash is unusual. It would be highly unusual to get something like tinea fasciae from not washing your face.”

So, if the goal is minimalism, there are still ways to get there without letting your skin decay and causing dermatologists across the internet to lose sleep.