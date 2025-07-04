Kylie Jenner now follows Timothée Chalamet on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her back

The pair have been dating for two years, but what significance does a “follow” hold in the world of celebrity? And why doesn’t Chalamet follow Jenner?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have just reached a major relationship milestone, but it might not be what you think.

Jenner has just this week followed Chalamet on Instagram after two years of dating—but he doesn’t follow her back. Although we can’t deep it too much, as Chalamet doesn’t actually follow anyone on his Instagram, despite his 19.7 million followers.

Jenner, on the other hand, follows a succinct 119 accounts (Timmy now being one, plus 11 fan pages of herself) with 393 million followers. She also has one of the most liked pictures in Instagram history, of when she announced the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster. It’s accrued some 18.7 million likes since it was posted in February 2018.

Fans of Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship are welcoming the news, taking it as a sign that they’re going from strength to strength.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and actor have been linked since 2023, with one of their first public outings being the US Open Men’s Final in New York in September of that year. They’ve since graced red carpets, attended award shows, and cheered courtside at basketball games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

While they’ve been plastered all over social media and online, that personal follow feels more intimate.

Instagram is home to the Stories soft launch, going hard when it comes to the grid. Their relationship has seen teases and hints, including one occasion that the eagle-eyed among us spotted, of Chalamet in the background of a dressing room pic Jenner uploaded. He’s hiding in the racks, just zoom in super close.

The two also featured on Haider Ackermann’s, Creative Director of Tom Ford, Instagram in the form of a screenshot from a FaceTime call while Chalamet and Jenner were getting ready for their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Ackermann wrote in the caption: “TEAMWORK – Miss K, you’re hired!! I Rome May 7th. BROTHER elegantly in TOM FORD receiving the 70th David Di Donatello Award. PROUD AS ALWAYS my Brother – H.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIDER ACKERMANN (@h.a)

But a follow from Jenner does seem to show just how strong the pair is, despite keeping the details of their relationship mostly to herself.

She previously told ELLE: “I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”

So, what does a follow from Jenner mean, what kind of gravitas does it hold in her A-list orbit? Well, being a part of the 119 following count (which includes the likes of the Kadarashian/Jenner clan, Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Beyoncé, and Tate McRae) is an elite spot, really.

It’s a show of the people who have access to her inner world, and maybe even her Close Friends story (I wish).

The follower and following counts of A-listers are often a talking point, who follows who, looking for fallouts in the form of an unfollow. I don’t blame people like Timmy for not following anyone. Who needs a curated feed anyway?

Quite a lot of our fave stars follow a grand total of zero people, just like Chalamet. We’ve got Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

On the other hand, there are the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z who only follow one account: each other. Is that couple goals or unnecessary?

When it comes to celebrity follow culture, I’m somewhere in between those views. It must be hard to avoid the social politics that come with who you follow (or don’t), but only following each other? Bit much.

Jenner and Chalamet seem to have it sussed, keeping it private, and keeping it mostly offline.