Kylie Jenner labelled as tone deaf for using private jet excessively during LA wildfires

‘Rich people are complete trash for abusing the planet and not having enough empathy for others’ plight,’ one outraged netizen posted in response to Kylie Jenner’s recent flight.

Reality TV show star and multimillionaire Kylie Jenner is facing backlash again. At this point, it’s very difficult to discern whether the Kardashian/Jenners intentionally produce rage bait to keep themselves relevant, or whether they just consistently fall victim to a misogynistic culture that loves to burn women at the stake. Who’s to tell?

But the makeup mogul is facing intense heat again for using her private jet almost a dozen times since the devastating LA wildfires broke out. Naturally, this then prompted netizens to call Jenner’s shoutouts to the firefighters tackling this catastrophic event disingenuous and tone-deaf. Here are the full details:

Over the weekend, tabloid newspaper The Sun revealed data from CelebrityJets—a website that tracks the private jet usage of public persons—which showed that since the LA wildfires broke out on 7 January 2025, Jenner has used her Bombardier Global 7500 eight times.

Since the beginning of the year, the 27-year-old has taken a total of 11 flights, meaning that she flew almost every two days in the last 21 calendar days. It’s quite an impressive feat, albeit not a very positive one.

So when Jenner started to express support for LA fire fighters on her Instagram stories and published a statement about the fires on Kylie Cosmetics main feed, the comment section was less than pleased with her.

The company promised to donate funds alongside “skincare, body, hair, and makeup products” to “a number of organisations who are helping the relief efforts.”

The statement concluded with: “Our thoughts, love, and prayers are with you as you find your way forward, and we pray that you can regain a sense of comfort and hope.”

Yet, that didn’t seem to cut it for most netizens.

“Taking a private jet to Paris, which contributes to the warmer weather and wildfires in LA, and then putting a bandaid on middle-class LA fire victims with your lotion, is horrific. Use your power accordingly,” wrote one angry fan under the post.

“This is incredibly tone-deaf, Kylie,” another user added.

Of course, multiple fans defended the makeup mogul, highlighting that every effort counts and that the statement was being overly scrutinised to sow hatred and discontent.

Still, on Reddit the outrage over Jenner’s private jet usage didn’t seem to subside. Instead, users continued to rip into the entrepreneur:

One individual wrote: “Kylie is so fake. How is she going to share things about the LA fires when she’s a big contributor towards the fires starting in the first place with the overuse of her private jet? And she’s been using her jet for days while the fires are still happening. Worms for brains. They don’t care. They will never care. Kylie sharing donation links is performative.”

Someone else posted: “Rich people are complete trash for abusing the planet and not having enough empathy for others’ plight. I’m so sick of them getting so much spotlight and being treated like idols.”

Of course, Jenner isn’t the only celebrity who has taken heat for their jet emissions. In 2022, pop powerhouse Taylor Swift was named the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter, by racking up a total of 170 flights between January and July of that year and producing roughly 8,300 tonnes of carbon, which is about 1,800 times the average human’s annual emissions.

Jenner was also listed among the highest polluters and received intense criticisms for reportedly taking a seventeen minute flight within that year.

Outrage like this reflects the climate anxiety of many people, who fear that their many actions to curb emissions are being outweighed by the self-interested choices of an elite group of people, powerful enough to launch us all towards climate catastrophes.

This sentiment is understandable, especially given recent catastrophic events and the absence of any real regulations on these means of travel.