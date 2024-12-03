TikTok mocks news outlet for not noticing it randomly caught Zendaya in its B roll footage

Image courtesy of Zendaya via Instagram and WCVB Channel 5

One of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood was accidentally caught in the B roll footage of a news organisation. The oversight wasn’t caught until a couple of eagle-eyed TikTok users pointed out that Zendaya was walking by, apparently unbeknownst to the network staff.

Stars, they’re just like us. Whether they are picking up shifts at Starbucks, picking up flowers from the farmers’ market, or taking a casual stroll through Boston with their parents, there isn’t much that really separates us from celebrities. Except, maybe, the money, the glitz, and the glamour, or their uncanny ability to go unnoticed in plain sight. At least, that’s what a news outlet in Boston discovered when it didn’t realise that Gen Z icon Zendaya and her mother were hiding in the middle of their B-roll footage.

On Sunday 1 December 2024, Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 aired a video from the first day of the city’s holiday festivities on Newbury Street. And guess who was walking unbeknownst amid the crowd? Zendaya and her mom, Claire Stoermer, something WCVB seemed oblivious to, according to keen-eyed TikTok user @chlomance.

The clip also showed two young girls in the frame, who turned around in awe as the Challengers star walked by, seemingly noticing something that the network staff didn’t; they were in the presence of young Hollywood royalty.

The station finally caught up on this little slip-up and replayed the clip on Monday 2 December with the caption “star-studded stroll.”

Yet, the oversight had already gone viral at this point.

Of course, Zendaya’s presence in Boston isn’t entirely by chance. On the contrary, the actor has been spending significant time in the city in recent months while filming the upcoming movie The Drama with co-star Robert Pattinson.

It is an upcoming romance film written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli and set to be released in 2025.

For the last couple of months, Pattinson and Zendaya have been spotted around various filming locations in Boston, sparking excitement among local fans trying to deduce more details about the flick, and of course, taking advantage of having two big celebrities walking around in their hometown. It’s not an everyday occurrence, after all.

@favspopculture Zendaya and Rob Pattinson Filmed a Near-Accident Scene For ＂The Drama＂ in Boston ♬ BOUNCE - THIRST

And for the most part, two of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood have done a marvellous job blending in, without attracting too much attention.

It turns out that even A-list stars can slip under the radar—until TikTok gets involved, of course.