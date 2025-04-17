Culture
>

Celebrities

Bianca Censori to become the new face of SKIMS? Sources hint at Kim Kardashian alliance

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 17, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

A partnership between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori was not on my 2025 bingo card, but hey, neither was Kanye West’s beef with Jay Z and Beyoncé. And while no official business collaboration has been confirmed just yet, I’m here for even the fantasy of this iconic duo. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me explain. Rumours recently began circulating on social media that Kardashian was considering Censori for the new face of her incredibly popular clothing and underwear brand, SKIMS. And with Censori officially calling it quits with husband Kanye West less than a month ago, who’s to say an iconic ex-wives club is not forming as we speak?

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This week, we’re looking at a potential partnership between Censori and Kardashian, kicking Ye to the curb, and creating a fashion collab so sickening it would shake the very foundations of the Brooklyn prison that’s thankfully housing P Diddy.

News recently began circulating on social media that Censori was being courted to be the new face of SKIMS, a rumour that has got the girlies very excited, to say the least. As we all know, there’s nothing stronger than a trauma bond. So, let’s unpack all the evidence, shall we?

 

Is Bianca Censori going to be the new face of SKIMS?

In February 2025, pictures of Kim Kardashian rocking a short, dark, slicked-back hairdo and tight white bodysuit went viral on social media. Netizens immediately began drawing comparisons with Bianca Censori, who regularly dresses in a similarly scantily-clad fashion.

Soon after, fans started picking apart different pictures of the two women, pointing out kindred features and insisting that the two must have been twins in another life.

Then, when outlets broke the news that Censori and husband Kanye West had officially called it quits, sources began speculating that the model might be thinking about taking a permanent step in Kardashian’s direction.

There have been certain hints that the SKIMS CEO might be interested in bringing Censori on board. For one, netizens have spotted the shapewear company employing a number of models who already look very similar to Censori:

And people are really here for it. One user wrote on 12 March: “Kim Kardashian will one day have Bianca Censori in one of her SKIMS campaigns. Huge stunt, it’s right there. I’m putting it out there now.”

Plus, sources have alleged that Kardashian reached out to Censori recently, showing her support and empathising with the 30-year-old over her turbulent relationship with West. However, insiders have claimed that Censori ended up ghosting the reality TV star… Awks. 

I’m all for an iconic ex-wives club. I appreciate that Kardashian has tried to be mindful of West’s feelings in the past, primarily for the sake of their children, but, respectfully Kim, let’s team up with Censori, initiate a public humiliation campaign, and burn this man to the ground.

