Bianca Censori to become the new face of SKIMS? Sources hint at Kim Kardashian alliance

News recently began circulating on social media that Bianca Censori was being courted to be the new face of SKIMS, a rumour that has got the girlies very excited, to say the least.

A partnership between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori was not on my 2025 bingo card, but hey, neither was Kanye West’s beef with Jay Z and Beyoncé. And while no official business collaboration has been confirmed just yet, I’m here for even the fantasy of this iconic duo. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me explain. Rumours recently began circulating on social media that Kardashian was considering Censori for the new face of her incredibly popular clothing and underwear brand, SKIMS. And with Censori officially calling it quits with husband Kanye West less than a month ago, who’s to say an iconic ex-wives club is not forming as we speak?

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This week, we’re looking at a potential partnership between Censori and Kardashian, kicking Ye to the curb, and creating a fashion collab so sickening it would shake the very foundations of the Brooklyn prison that’s thankfully housing P Diddy.

Is Bianca Censori going to be the new face of SKIMS?

In February 2025, pictures of Kim Kardashian rocking a short, dark, slicked-back hairdo and tight white bodysuit went viral on social media. Netizens immediately began drawing comparisons with Bianca Censori, who regularly dresses in a similarly scantily-clad fashion.

Soon after, fans started picking apart different pictures of the two women, pointing out kindred features and insisting that the two must have been twins in another life.

Kim Kardashian resembles Bianca Censori in new lingerie pics as Kanye divorce rumors swirl! pic.twitter.com/FXJ1WALiU2 — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) February 18, 2025

One is Kim Kardashian. One is Bianca Censori. Are we sure they aren’t the same person? pic.twitter.com/1uQPwQcpwd — leslie (@leslie59904273) February 14, 2025

What if Bianca Censori is actually Kim Kardashian?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xJfXjANRby — Barbie Dangerous🇿🇼 (@zw_code) February 14, 2025

Then, when outlets broke the news that Censori and husband Kanye West had officially called it quits, sources began speculating that the model might be thinking about taking a permanent step in Kardashian’s direction.

There have been certain hints that the SKIMS CEO might be interested in bringing Censori on board. For one, netizens have spotted the shapewear company employing a number of models who already look very similar to Censori:

Kim using Bianca Censori-esque model (or is that actually her!?) for the Skims swimwear is low key genius pic.twitter.com/BwFn9m97ZB — Satan’s Little Helper (@ProbablyAlice) April 11, 2025

And people are really here for it. One user wrote on 12 March: “Kim Kardashian will one day have Bianca Censori in one of her SKIMS campaigns. Huge stunt, it’s right there. I’m putting it out there now.”

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori about to collab… the Ye special… pic.twitter.com/J0bV1zPEf5 — Slowpoke Rodriguez (Chubby Boxer) (@ChubbyTrevno) February 13, 2025

Plus, sources have alleged that Kardashian reached out to Censori recently, showing her support and empathising with the 30-year-old over her turbulent relationship with West. However, insiders have claimed that Censori ended up ghosting the reality TV star… Awks.

I’m all for an iconic ex-wives club. I appreciate that Kardashian has tried to be mindful of West’s feelings in the past, primarily for the sake of their children, but, respectfully Kim, let’s team up with Censori, initiate a public humiliation campaign, and burn this man to the ground.