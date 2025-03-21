Beyoncé and Jay-Z consider legal action after Kanye West publicly attacks the couple’s children

Image by beyonce from IG

Kanye West’s disturbing post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children has sparked outrage, prompting the couple to consider legal action. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has also spoken out on the matter.

Kanye West has once again stirred up controversy with his latest comments aimed at his former friend and collaborator, Jay-Z, and his wife, Beyoncé. On Tuesday, 18 March, West posted a string of inflammatory tweets attacking the couple and their children. The problematic artist’s remarks quickly escalated after he made inappropriate comments about the Carters’ seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, using disgusting slurs and questioning their mental capacity. Although West later deleted the tweet, he explained that he only removed it to avoid the possibility of being banned from X.

West’s relationship with Jay-Z has been rocky for years, with tensions rising in 2016 when the Yeezy CEO publicly criticised Jay for not reaching out after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. West also expressed his disappointment that the couple had not attended his wedding or supported his music career as he had hoped. “Shit hurts, so f*** both of them,” West wrote, revealing the sense of betrayal he felt due to their lack of support when he needed it most.

However, it didn’t take long for the rapper’s offensive comments to spark a reaction from Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. On Wednesday 19 March, Knowles took to Instagram to post a lighthearted video during a photoshoot for her book, where she shared a corny joke. The punchline? “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.”

Though the joke seemed innocent enough, Knowles’ choice to post it was widely interpreted as a subtle jab at West, who had just publicly lashed out at her family. In her caption, Tina further clarified her thoughts, acknowledging the difficulty of staying positive in the face of ignorance and negativity: “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.”

Fans quickly responded to Knowles’ composed yet pointed message, with one user commenting underneath the Instagram post: “Bey had a LOOONG talk with mama T about what she could and couldn’t say. This message was way more than just a corny joke yesterday, and for that, mama T, we applaud your restraint.” Another user added, “No weapon formed against me and my family shall prosper—get him again, Ms. Tina!”

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were reportedly “shocked” by West’s decision to target their children, particularly since Rumi and Sir are so young. A source close to the couple revealed that the pair were deeply disturbed by the offensive language West used, adding that the couple “will not stand for it” and that they are considering their options, including possible legal action.

In addition to the fallout with the Carters, West’s comments have further strained his relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Sources close to Kardashian have said that she is “appalled” by Kanye’s use of such harsh language, especially when it involves children.

As West’s public controversies continue to unfold, it seems that Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Tina Knowles are all drawing clear lines when it comes to defending their families.