Francesca Farago reveals that influencers are being paid to participate in trend mocking Hailey Bieber

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 9, 2025 at 01:42 PM

Too Hot To Handle alum Francesca Farago has one specialty and that is spilling piping hot tea. Whether it is on her ex-boyfriends—I am looking at you Harry Jowsey and Damian Powers—or the dark underbelly of the influencer industry, Farago is rarely one to hold back when it comes to lifting the curtain on the curated chaos on our feeds. And she recently dropped a massive bombshell when she revealed that she was offered decent money to take part in a misogynistic TikTok trend mocking Hailey Bieber.

For context, Hailey Bieber—model, beauty entrepreneur and wife of Justin Bieber—has always been at the centre of controversy and what I would describe as passionate hatred. The reasons range from some unsavoury, old tweets that aged like milk in the sun to her supposed feud with Selena Gomez over the top spot of Justin Bieber’s one true love. As the singer and mother of his child, it would be safe to assume that she won, but some of Gomez’s hardcore stans are unconvinced.

So, the feud is heated every couple of years like a frozen meal in the freezer, through new rumours and speculations about the state of the triangle’s relationship.

And recently, there has been a new push to brand Hailey as a ‘psycho stalker’ who masterminded herself into a marriage with the ‘Baby’ singer.

In a video shared on her Snapchat story, Farago claimed that someone confronted her with a rather indecent proposal: share a specific meme to contribute to the trend of lashing out at Mrs Bieber for a decent amount of money.

“Sometimes me and Jesse get paid to do a trend on TikTok. The person who started the trend, or the person who owns the song that’s on the trend, will pay creators to do that trend and to use that song,” she explained, noting that someone—though she isn’t sure who—“is paying creators to do that trend making fun of Hailey, and I think that is so mean.”

About the format, she shared: “Everyone’s calling themselves Hailey Bieber because they stalk their man and that’s how they got them. It’s funny but it’s also mean.”

Indeed, a lot of videos of this nature have been flooding TikTok in the past few weeks. They typically feature a woman musing over the fact that their male partners think that “fate” brought them together. Then it cuts to a video of Hailey laughing.

Farago continued: “They offered me a decent amount of money to do it. And I was like, ‘no.’ Even if it’s like, still funny, light-hearted, whatever, it’s low-key not. Maybe I’m just being dramatic, but she’s a new mom, it’s so mean to have this much hate on her.”

Online, Farago was praised for her honesty and transparency in regards to the trend, with netizens dubbing her a ‘girl’s girl’.

Although the influencer chose not to share the name of the person or company that approached her, she did still note that she passed the details on to Hailey to keep her in the loop.

In another update to her Snapchat story, Farago called out trolls and a small handful of accounts calling branding her a “liar.”

She stated: “Hailey definitely didn’t reach out to me and offer to pay me. I would post screenshots of the messages I got but I could definitely fake those if I wanted to. It’s not proof. And I did show these messages to Hailey. She can do with those what she wants to.”

