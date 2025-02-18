Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

The 29-year-old decided to sit down with the internet’s favourite red flag, to dive into love, sex, and online hate during an episode of her podcast ‘Cheers’ but the episode stirred a lot of unexpected outrage.

Former nurse turned influencer Avery Woods is currently at the receiving end of some hefty backlash for inappropriate comments she made during a podcast episode with Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey. However, the episode wasn't well received at all, with many netizens noting that she managed to make Jowsey, of all sexually liberated people, feel uncomfortable with her comments and fantasies…

So, who exactly is Avery Woods and why are there so many netizens coming for her right now? Let me break the entire saga down for you.

Who is Avery Woods?

Avery Woods is an American influencer and podcast host, who shot to fame through her Cheers podcast, which was then acquired by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. However, before the glitz and glamour of the content creation world found her, Woods was a nurse who worked in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit or Psychiatric Intensive Care Units.

Though she is still licensed to practice, Woods has turned in her rubber gloves for the time-being to focus on being a controversial online personality. Pretty standard in the TikTok-universe.

Woods has amassed over two million loyal followers on TikTok, followed by over 550,000 on Instagram and close to 40,000 on YouTube. The creator’s weekly podcast episodes typically tend to focus on chats about relationships, love, family life and mental health, usually with fellow content creators.

Does Avery Woods have a family?

Avery Woods is currently married with two children. However, her most recent interview with certified loverboy Harry Jowsey was less than family-friendly. Woods decided to lean into Jowsey’s brand of sexy sauciness, raunchy comments, and provocative flirtation. Yet, it didn’t seem to turn out too well for her…

Why is Avery Woods receiving backlash?

During their hour-long conversation, some netizens pointed out some massive red flags. And interestingly, Jowsey’s controversial nature wasn’t the source of them. It was Woods’ comments that caused a stir.

“Right off the bat Avery tells Harry that she is a milfy mommy that loves to talk about sex,” TikToker Amanda Christine explained. “It makes it seem like the podcast is centered around that topic which is not the case. (…) To have Harry who doesn’t have the best reputation and to have sex as a topic of conversation for this podcast episode is very weird, especially as a married woman.” The content creator went on to explain.

Then the influencer went on to list Avery’s other alleged offenses: “Avery asked Harry what his type is. And then she’s like ‘I hope it’s me, just kidding’. [Then] Avery asks Harry who his celebrity crush is and he says ‘Sabrina Carpenter’. And Avery is like ‘Oh, that makes me horny thinking about [that]’.”

However, at the centre of the controversy was an excerpt in which Wood complains about the hate she receives online, noting that it came mostly from religious mothers.

“Jesus is gonna spank you, lady, if you keep it up,” she joked. “He’s gonna bend you over and fuck your ass. Jesus is gonna go poop pirate on your ass if you keep up this bullshit. They deserve it. With no lube,” Woods continued.

Jowsey can be seen nervously laughing in response, with many netizens pointing out how visibly uncomfortable he looked.

Needless to say that the backlash came on swiftly and intensely, highlighting that Wood’s venture into provocative lad talk wasn’t as successful as she might have imagined.

“I’m not offended, it just sounds stupid. This sounds like something a 3rd grader would say,” one TikToker replied in a comment section for an excerpt of the interview.

“I feel like he was nervously laughing lol,” someone else wrote.

“Wow, this is so gross and disrespectful,” another person in the comment section noted about the episode.

This girl, Avery Woods (who isn't religious btw) , said on her podcast how Jesus is going to bend over the haters who leave hate comments but on their bio's they have scriptures, and fuck them and than proceeds to laugh!!. pic.twitter.com/CgWej5ZKA1 — NandoAdore (@AdoreNando) February 16, 2025



avery woods is literally an insane human being…what an awful thing to say or even think you i feel sick — megs🧚🏽‍♀️ (@_meganchavez_) February 14, 2025

I cannot believe Avery Woods even got signed onto Unwell she is a FREAK in the grossest way possible — kat (@kattbott) February 15, 2025

The podcast drama also prompted others to come forward and make their case for why Woods is the “worst person on the internet.”

Neither Jowsey nor Woods have responded to the backlash as of now.