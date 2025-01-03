Fans rally around Sabrina Carpenter after YouTuber Hannah Pearl Davis labels her catfish of the year

Anti-feminist influencer Hannah Pearl Davis is under fire for labelling Sabrina Carpenter the ‘catfish of the year’. Fans immediately rushed to defend the singer and slam Davis for her ongoing attacks on women.

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter have come to her defence after controversial YouTuber Hannah Pearl Davis branded the pop star “catfish of the year.”

Davis, who goes by Pearl online, has amassed over 1.98 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she frequently shares her conservative viewpoints. Known for her inflammatory takes, Pearl has stirred up backlash in the past by suggesting that divorce should be illegal and that women should relinquish their right to vote. Indeed, several netizens now regularly refer to her as the female version of Andrew Tate.

And this time, the influencer has directed her sharp criticisms toward Carpenter, who was arguably one of the most successful musical artists of 2024.

Earlier this week, Pearl took to X (formerly Twitter) to kick off a thread she called the “Catfish of the Year” awards. The post included side-by-side photos of Carpenter: one showcasing her polished, glamorous look from this year and the other depicting a throwback image of the singer wearing minimal makeup.

In her post, the right-wing commentator wrote: “Now that 2024 is coming to a close, it’s time to vote for our most important award: Catfish of the Year. I want to give special thanks to the filters, plastic surgeons, and FaceTune app that make this all possible.”

Referring specifically to Carpenter, Pearl wrote: “Next up to bat we have Sabrina Carpenter. A phenomenal singer and pop sensation, but under all the makeup, she too is a mid.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments sparked outrage among Carpenter’s fans, who quickly came to her defence.

One fan shot back, writing under Pearl’s post: “Sabrina actually looks better without all the makeup… and you are just a sad little human.” Another added: “Get Sabrina’s name out of your mouth!”

Other supporters chimed in with: “Nah, she’s pretty and even prettier without the makeup, I think,” and “No, no, nope. Sabrina doesn’t need makeup at all.”

However, the Short n Sweet singer wasn’t the only target of Pearl’s “awards.” Other notable nominees included actress Sydney Sweeney and golf influencer Paige Spiranac, as part of a larger list Pearl compiled. This isn’t the first time Pearl has come under fire for lashing out at successful women in the public eye, with many accusing her of perpetuating toxic commentary.

It should be noted that Pearl’s pointless crusade likely had zero impact on Carpenter herself. The 25-year-old had an incredible 2024 with hits such as ‘Espresso’, ‘Please Please Please’, and ‘Taste’. Collectively, these singles spent a combined 21 weeks at number one in the charts.

While Pearl’s biting critique may have attempted to diminish Carpenter’s achievements, it’s hard to take her seriously given her history of incendiary, anti-feminist remarks.

Pearl’s latest tirade against female celebrities feels like yet another attempt to undermine women, all while perpetuating the very stereotypes she claims to oppose. I can’t help but think that the content creator’s constant criticism might come from her own personal issues or self-doubt.