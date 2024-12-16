Culture
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers who say she needs to go back to the gym

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Dec 16, 2024 at 01:04 PM

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to having her body scrutinised and commented on. From dividing feminists over discussions about her boobs to hackers using a fake sex tape of her to spread malware on X (formerly Twitter), and even having to call out a TikTok scammer posing as her dietitian, the Euphoria star has seen it all. Now, she’s the latest Hollywood star to push back against harsh online criticism of her appearance. After recent paparazzi photos of her in a bikini surfaced, Sweeney faced a flood of cruel comments insulting her “chunky,” “frumpy,” and in need of more gym time. Not one to stay silent, the actor reposted the hateful remarks on her Instagram, taking a stance against the negativity and reigniting conversations about body shaming and Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards.

Sweeney’s rigorous training and changing physique stem from her role as 90s boxing legend Christy Martin in David Michôd’s upcoming biopic. On Instagram, she expressed pride in portraying the iconic athlete, highlighting Martin’s resilience both in and out of the ring. In an October 2024 post, Sweeney shared behind-the-scenes photos and described the journey as a testament to hope and strength. She also called the role “physically and emotionally demanding” in a May interview, emphasising her excitement to tackle such a transformative challenge.

Of course, her industry peers quickly came to her defence after her recent post went live. Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart, known for addressing online negativity herself, slammed the comments as “wild” and praised Sweeney’s dedication, stating: “It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of sh*t with comments like that. You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring.”

However, this isn’t Sweeney’s first encounter with body shaming—back in 2021, she addressed being labelled “ugly” on Twitter, calling out the toxic scrutiny that comes with fame.

Sweeney isn’t the only celebrity facing harsh online criticism. Last year, Margot Robbie was targeted for looking “too aged” in Barbie. Similarly, stars like Selena Gomez and Simone Biles have been scrutinised for gaining weight or showing too much muscle—demonstrating a broader trend of body shaming in Hollywood. I mean, the list of women subjected to these harmful comments is endless, highlighting the constant pressure on women to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.

Sweeney’s response shines a light on the constant misogynistic scrutiny women face, where their worth is often reduced to physical appearance. It’s a glaring reflection of the persistent sexualisation and objectification that women endure, where being “hot “seems to be the only measure of value. Are women only relevant when they fit an unrealistic standard? Are they just disposable, to be criticised and discarded when society grows bored? This is a question that challenges the very foundation of the patriarchy we continue to navigate in both Hollywood and beyond.

The conversation is clear: it’s time to shift the narrative.

