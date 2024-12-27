What is Libs of TikTok, and who is Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the far-right account?

Libs of TikTok has morphed into a polarising force in online culture wars, amplifying anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, driving harassment campaigns, and influencing political agendas. Here's what you need to know about the account's origins.

What’s the deal with Libs of TikTok? If you’ve spent any time scrolling through social media, chances are you’ve heard about this controversial account that’s become a key player in the internet’s never-ending culture wars. Far from being just a quirky username, Libs of TikTok has gained notoriety for its role in fueling anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment, stirring outrage, and sparking harassment campaigns against marginalised communities. In this article, we’re breaking down everything you need to know—its origins, how it blew up online, and why it’s become such a polarising force in today’s digital landscape.

What is Libs of TikTok?

Libs of TikTok is a highly polarising social media account hosted on X (formerly Twitter) that has become a central figure in the online right-wing ecosystem. The account curates and reposts videos, predominantly from TikTok, featuring LGBTQ+ individuals, educators, and activists, often framing them in incendiary ways that stir outrage among conservative audiences.

The account has been linked to real estate agent Chaya Raichik, who operated it anonymously for over a year. Libs of TikTok have grown to influence millions, shaping political discourse, influencing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and driving a wave of online harassment against its targets.

Who is the Libs of TikTok founder?

As reported by the Washington Post, Chaya Raichik was working as a real estate agent in Brooklyn, New York when, in early November 2020, she created the Twitter account that would later evolve into the infamous Libs of TikTok. Initially using the handle @shaya69830552, which is no longer in use, Raichik posted content downplaying COVID-19, spreading doubts about the 2020 election results, and promoting baseless claims about a child sex trafficking ring.

By 23 November 2020, she had changed her handle to @shaya_ray, publicly presenting herself as a Brooklyn-based real estate investor. Around this time, her posts increasingly focused on election fraud conspiracies, often adopting QAnon-style rhetoric. In December of that same year, she even joked about launching a clothing line emblazoned with the slogan “voter fraud is real.”

Describing herself as Orthodox Jewish and conservative, Raichik’s posts often reflect far-right ideologies, including scepticism of public health measures, distrust in election processes, and opposition to progressive social movements.

This strategic shift not only drew massive attention to her account but also solidified its role in spreading inflammatory rhetoric and shaping the broader conservative discourse.

However, Raichik’s big break came when Joe Rogan, the influential podcast host, promoted her account to his millions of listeners, calling it “one of the greatest accounts of all time.” This endorsement catapulted Libs of TikTok into the mainstream of right-wing media, gaining thousands of followers, and sparking regular features on platforms like Fox News.

Libs of TikTok face reveal

Although Chaya Raichik initially sought to keep her identity hidden, digital sleuthing eventually exposed her. Investigative efforts, including tracking domain registrations and past social media handles, revealed her as the person behind Libs of TikTok. Raichik later acknowledged running the social media account independently and framed her mission as shedding light on “small but important stories” she believed were overlooked.

Libs of TikTok and harassment campaigns

The account’s reposted content often targets educators, healthcare workers, and LGBTQIA+ individuals, labelling them with terms like “groomers” or “predators.” Critics argue that Libs of TikTok weaponises viral outrage to stoke moral panic, with devastating consequences.

Some posts from Libs of TikTok have led to real-world harassment campaigns. Schools, children’s hospitals, and libraries featured on the account have reported receiving threats of violence, including bomb threats. LGBTQ+ venues and individuals also face intensified harassment after being featured.

One notable example involves Tyler Wrynn, a former teacher who encouraged LGBTQ+ students to embrace themselves. After being featured on Libs of TikTok, Wrynn faced death threats and harassment, a fate shared by many of the account’s targets.

Libs of TikTok’s influence on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

As previously mentioned, an incredible and troubling element of the Libs of TikTok is how deeply it has entrenched itself in our political landscape, influencing not just online discourse but also legislative agendas. The account has been instrumental in amplifying anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric.

Christina Pushaw, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, publicly praised the account, claiming it had “opened her eyes” to the need for such legislation. Libs of TikTok amplified its support by flooding its feed with content accusing educators of “grooming” children, which became a central talking point in conservative media.

By spreading these narratives, Libs of TikTok has significantly influenced US public policy and emboldened anti-LGBTQ+ voices.

How Libs of TikTok operates

The account crowdsources content from followers, who submit videos and posts they deem controversial. By repackaging this content with inflammatory captions, Libs of TikTok amplifies it to a larger audience, creating viral outrage cycles.

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters regularly feature Libs of TikTok content, giving it a broader platform. Social media algorithms further boost these posts, spreading them across right-wing media channels and forums.

Libs of TikTok and social media bans

Despite its popularity, Libs of TikTok has faced pushback from social media platforms. The account has been temporarily suspended multiple times for violating policies on targeted harassment. Its content, however, remains widely circulated on alternative platforms like Rumble, Gab, and GETTR, where moderation is more lenient.

Libs of TikTok also maintains a presence on Instagram, YouTube, and email newsletters, ensuring it can continue influencing discourse even when facing restrictions on mainstream platforms.

Libs of TikTok’s impact on LGBTQ+ communities

Libs of TikTok’s rhetoric have fostered a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly teachers and activists. Critics, including the ACLU and Media Matters, argue that the account perpetuates harmful stereotypes, portraying queer and trans people as threats to children.

This framing has caused many LGBTQ+ creators to self-censor, fearing harassment or being labelled as “groomers.” It has also led to increased tension at school board meetings, where local officials report death threats and hostility linked to Libs of TikTok content.

Controversy around Libs of TikTok face reveal

The exposure of Chaya Raichik’s identity sparked debate about the ethics of anonymity online. While supporters argue that revealing her identity was a necessary step in holding her accountable, critics claim it was an invasion of privacy.

Despite widespread criticism and clear evidence of the harm her platform perpetuates, Raichik continues to paint herself as a crusader for the “common people.” Let’s be clear: this isn’t about “concerned citizens,” her actions betray a calculated effort to vilify entire communities under the guise of “protecting children,” a tired trope that does more harm than good. By normalising such inflammatory rhetoric, Raichik isn’t amplifying concerns, she’s fueling a modern witch hunt.

The US has a history of falling for con artists in a suit or behind a screen. After all, this is a country that elected Donald Trump, not just once but twice, a man who used a reality TV persona to bulldoze his way into the presidency. Platforms like Libs of TikTok are the digital equivalent of that—feeding the same toxic mix of fear, outrage, and conspiracy to an audience hungry for scapegoats. Instead of holding her accountable, these platforms have not only tolerated Raichik’s antics but handed her a megaphone.

It’s not just irresponsible; it’s embarrassing. Raichik isn’t some genius provocateur, she’s just the latest in a long line of fearmongers who pander to the lowest common denominator. Her goal is painfully transparent: find a marginalised community, misrepresent them, whip up moral panic, and rake in clout. And yet, she’s allowed to shape conversations and even legislation, a stark reminder that the bar for public discourse in this country isn’t just low—it’s in the basement!