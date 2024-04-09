ISIS started trending on X after the terrorist group allegedly threatened to attack Champions League

Amid heightened security concerns, the Champions League braces for potential attacks as ISIS reportedly threatens to target stadiums hosting quarter-final matches.

On Monday 8 April 2024, the terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS) purportedly issued a threat to target four stadiums hosting the first leg of the Champions League: the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitan and the Emirates Stadium. The threat, put forward on a poster shared on The Al Azaim Foundation, a media outlet that is responsible for spreading messages from ISIS, came with the message: “Kill them all.”

❗️ISIS are planning to attack stadiums hosting the UCL games this week. They published a photo with the caption 'kill them all'.



The poster showed an image of a terrorist holding an AK-47, standing next to the four stadiums. Shortly after the image was posted it began trending extensively on X, formerly Twitter.

This announcement came just a few days before the Champions League quarter-final was due to commence. In response, the Government of Madrid have activated security procedures for the Champions League double-header this week in the Spanish capital. Both matches, Real Madrid versus Manchester City and Atlético versus Borussia Dortmund, have been declared high risk by the Anti-Violence Commission and will have more than 2,000 members of security forces spread out between them. Nearly 8,000 Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund fans are expected to arrive.

This alarming development follows closely on the heels of the tragic Moscow terror attack, which occurred on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall, a prominent concert venue in Moscow. During the attack, perpetrators dressed in camouflage stormed the building, resulting in the loss of 143 lives and leaving an additional 200 individuals wounded.