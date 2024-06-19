Did NFL player Cody Ford cheat on fiancé and TikTok creator Tianna Robillard?

Shortly after TikTok creator Tianna Robillard announced her split from fiancé Cody Ford, netizens began speculating that the NFL star may have been unfaithful.

Having a public relationship on social media tends to come with a unique set of problems and complications. While romantic highs will feel overwhelmingly exciting and result in tens of thousands of people championing the couple of the moment, the lows and times of difficulty will be exacerbated and picked apart by strangers who feel they are now emotionally invested in the relationship. The most recent ‘it couple’ on TikTok, Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford, experienced this first-hand after their split, along with a torrent of subsequent cheating rumours, went viral online.

So, who are Robillard and Ford? What were the circumstances of their breakup? How has the internet responded to the pair’s short-lived engagement? And, the most important question at hand: Did Cody Ford cheat? Let’s get into it.

Who are Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford?

Tianna Robillard is a very popular lifestyle TikToker with over 1.8 million followers and Cody Ford is an NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals, having been with the team since 2023.

Despite being a cynical grouch in real life, my online persona thoroughly enjoys a coochy TikTok couple in love. And it’s no over-exaggeration to say that Robillard and Ford were one of my favourites. The content creator and the NFL player… It’s a love story for the ages.

Robbilard documented a lot of the pair’s life together on her TikTok account, posting important steps in their relationship such as buying a house while also sharing sweet little moments that netizens tend to eat right up:

@tiannarobillard PAPI RLY PUT ME IN A HOME! Flew across the globe in perfect time to close on our new house today 🤍 cant wait for this next chapter as home owners with you @Cody Ford the pups are gonna loose it at this yard 🥹 #newhome #homeowners #closingday ♬ origineel geluid - hanna

While Ford didn’t seem overtly thrilled to be on camera at all times, Robillard has an incredibly strong fanbase and everyone seemed completely obsessed with the pair and their dynamic as a couple.

So, as you can imagine, we—yes, I’m including myself in this—were all delighted when, just two months ago, Robbilard posted a series of videos announcing the pair had gotten engaged in perhaps the most romantic way possible:

@tiannarobillard Cant wait to spend forever with you @Cody Ford 💞 i love you so so much. My soulmate. 🤍 ♬ som original - music.stts

@tiannarobillard We’ve been waitin for this one yall 😂 Best night of my life 🥹💞 @Cody Ford ♬ som original - EU MESMO

It felt like a very exciting time. However, these are dark days and it’s starting to feel as though love well and truly might just be dead because it wasn’t long before the 27-year-old content creator shared that she and Ford had split up.

In the three-minute-long video, Robillard didn’t go into too much detail as to why the couple had broken up, choosing instead to share: “It’s true, It’s over, and It’s never going to be back together—that’s for damn sure. I love him and I always will, but some things are unrecoverable and I just pray for healing and for him to be okay at the end of the day. One thing I can say is I would love to be spread to both him and I, no matter what, I hope he receives love and light. I just want love and light to me and to him.”

Understandably, people were completely taken aback by this news. The majority of the comments consisted of statements such as “jaw dropped,” “this is so crazy omg,” and “this one hurts.”

There were also a lot of people wondering as to what had happened to cause the relationship to break down, with some users insinuating that perhaps Ford had cheated.

Did Cody Ford cheat on Tianna Robillard?

While Robillard hasn’t officially confirmed any of the rumours about Ford’s infidelity or provided specific details, she has strongly suggested it.

Following the initial speculation in the comments section, Robillard began posting some post-breakup content that unmistakably conveyed ‘you really fumbled the bag’ energy:

And then, if we needed more solid evidence, the content creator’s most recent video would definitely count as confirmation regarding the cheating. In a four-minute-long sit-down clip where Robillard is talking about the breakup and reflecting on the love between her and Ford, she mentions “do you do what you do to somebody you love, more than once, I don’t think so.” The 27-year-old also stated that she feels that the trust in their relationship has never really been there.

A lot of netizens have praised Robillard for the mature way in which she’s handled herself while navigating such a public breakup. Ford, who has his own social media accounts, has not yet commented on the cheating accusations.