Culture
>

Entertainment

Kieran Culkin cringes as co-star Julie Delpy says she wishes she was African American

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 2, 2024 at 05:07 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Kieran Culkin cringes as co-star Julie Delpy says she wishes she was African American

We have one question for Julie Delpy: why? The French-American actress and screenwriter stirred up some considerable controversy when an old interview from 2016 resurfaced, in which Delpy tried to illustrate the pitfalls of being a woman in Hollywood. To make her argument, the star shockingly stated that she wished she was—hold your breath—African American instead. I know, I’m also not sure what was wrong with her that day…

@moviemaniacs

Julie Delpy on the struggle of being a women in Hollywood

♬ original sound - Movie Maniacs

“There is nothing worse than being a woman in this business,” the actress stated definitively. “I sometimes wish I was African American, you know because I think at least people don’t bash them afterwards when they say something about a reality we know like xenophobia. You know we live in a xenophobic environment, not just the economy of course, but the entire world.” 

Delpy continued: “I think its probably the hardest to be a woman because feminists are probably something that people hate above all. Like I believe there is nothing worse than being a woman in this business,” she concluded.

Throughout her whole speech, we can see Succession star Kieran Culkin trying to disappear in his seat and, honestly, we don’t blame him.

The video originated from the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 where the two actors were promoting the movie Wiener-Dog.

The clip understandably went viral on social media, with many netizens questioning Delpy’s inability to understand that being Black and a woman was not mutually exclusive considering that Black women, well, exist.

“Prime example of why intersectionality is so important,” one TikTok user argued. “Has she ever heard of people who are both?” another user questioned.

Someone else joked: “Kieran is looking around like, ‘Y’all ain’t gonna stop this interview?’”

Unfortunately, the interview didn’t stop and Delpy was allowed to make her point without being reminded that being Black or African American was definitely not easier than being a woman. It allowed her to trivialise and ignore the burden that Black women shoulder, as well as promote competition rather than collaboration between marginalised groups.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

White US politician tells primarily Black audience that her father born in 1933 was a white slave

By Monica Athnasious

As nightclubs reopen in the UK, there is another virus to fear: racism

By Abby Amoakuh

BBC presenter apologises after giving the middle finger to audience mid-broadcast

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

BBC presenter apologises after giving the middle finger to audience mid-broadcast

By Alma Fabiani

Racism is in the air, literally: how segregation affects the weather

By Abby Amoakuh

Gender pay gap denier gets paid £200 for Sky News debate on misogyny, female guest gets nothing

By Charlie Sawyer

Dan Schneider addresses accusations revealed in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

China’s on a mission to ban clothes that hurt people’s feelings. But what does that mean?

By Jack Ramage

Who is Estee Williams? Meet the Gen Z tradwife taking TikTok by storm

By Charlie Sawyer

How much is the morning after pill and why are we still paying for it?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Viva Kennedy 24 campaign: A bid for Latino votes amid controversy

By Abby Amoakuh

Pictures of Harry Styles sporting a buzz cut reignite bald theories online. RIP to the long locks

By Abby Amoakuh

McDonald’s addresses impact of boycott related to Israel-Hamas war in new statement

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Tommy Robinson, the far-right anti-Islam activist who was arrested at London’s anti-Semitism march?

By Louis Shankar

Here’s why the PinkNews Awards 2023 were disrupted by the activist group Fossil Free Pride

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega exits Scream franchise following firing of Melissa Barrera over Palestine comments

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z are sober curious: Unpacking younger generations’ changing relationship with alcohol

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Mom breaks into school and brutally assaults daughter’s teacher in front of 25 children

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

By Charlie Sawyer

The impact of Javier Milei’s presidential victory in Argentina and its influence on Trump’s candidacy

By Abby Amoakuh

Noah Schnapp faces renewed controversy after apology video and defence from Stranger Things co-star

By Louis Shankar

Nex Benedict’s tragic death proves the US and UK have learnt nothing about inclusivity in schools

By Alma Fabiani

Travis Scott caught spray painting over John McEnroe’s Hall of Fame plaque