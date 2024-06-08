Release date, cast list, and more: everything you need to know about The Last of Us season 2

With ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 due to grace our screens in 2025, this highly anticipated continuation promises to deliver the same emotional intensity that made the original series a sensation.

Season 2 of The Last of Us is on the horizon and naturally, fans are buzzing with curiosity about the upcoming latest installation of everyone’s favourite apocalyptic series. But, let’s address the burning question on everyone’s mind first: will stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey be returning for season 2? The answer is a resounding yes! This incredible duo will be back for more dystopian adventures in HBO’s highly celebrated adaptation of the 2013 video game.

Season 1 of the show debuted on 15 January 2023, with the second season surging ahead in production following the extensive Hollywood writers’ strikes last summer. After what feels like forever, it looks like the long wait is finally almost over since there have recently been some exciting developments announced, including an expanding cast and projected release date.

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 release date

The second instalment of the drama is due to launch in 2025. HBO boss Casey Bloys first hinted at this timeline at the end of 2023, building anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the dystopian saga. Insiders within the show’s production also seemed to support these hints.

No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive! pic.twitter.com/87bKKCDBeO — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 19, 2023

What is season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’ about?

The narrative for the first season takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been decimated. A hardened survivor, Joel, played by Pascal, is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie, played by Ramsey, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon evolves into a brutal and heartbreaking journey across the US, forcing them to rely on each other for survival.

The second season of The Last of Us will be based on The Last of Us Part II game from Naughty Dog, released in 2020.

In the second instalment of the show, the fate of Ellie and Joel remains uncertain. Just like in the game, the series concluded with Joel’s controversial decision to prioritise Ellie’s safety over a potential cure for the Cordyceps infection, resulting in the demise of the Fireflies’ medical team, including their leader, Marlene. Now, as the pair return to Jackson, it’s unclear what the future holds.

According to Deadline, production for season 2 began on 12 February 2024 in Canada. Much of the show will be filmed in Vancouver, aligning with significant parts of the original video game’s storyline set in the Pacific Northwest. The series will also continue as a co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television.

Will there be new characters in ‘The Last of Us’ season 2?

The second season will introduce several new characters from the video game. First announced in the new cast lineup was Kaitlyn Dever, who will portray Abby, one of the two playable characters in The Last of Us Part II. Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for her loved ones. In the game, Abby was voiced by Laura Bailey.

Next in the lineup is Young Mazino, an Emmy nominee best known for his breakout role as Paul in Beef. Mazino will play Jesse, a community pillar who prioritises others’ needs over his own, often at great personal cost. In the game, Jesse was originally portrayed by Stephen Chang.

Isabela Merced is another significant addition to the cast, portraying Dina, Ellie’s new romantic interest and Jesse’s ex. Dina is a free-spirited character whose devotion to Ellie is tested by the harsh realities of their world. In the game, Dina was portrayed by Shannon Woodward. This marks a reunion for Dever and Merced, who previously starred together in the 2022 movie Rosaline.

Last but not least, Jeffrey Wright is the most recent addition to the season 2 cast. The actor, who recently received critical acclaim for his performance in the dramedy American Fiction, will reprise his role as Isaac, the powerful leader of the Washington Liberation Front. Wright previously voiced this character in The Last of Us Part II game.

Will Bill and Frank be back in season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’?

Executive Producer Craig Mazin has sadly ruled out a return of the beloved characters Bill and Frank, whose episode and love story became a fan favourite early in Season 1.

“I’m very proud of the episode we did with Bill and Frank,” Mazin, who wrote that episode, told Deadline. However, the producer tailed this with the upsetting statement: “There won’t be more Bill and Frank.” That being said, Nick Offerman, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Bill, humorously suggested that the possibilities are endless for more material centring on the duo, complemented by Murray Bartlett in the role of Frank.

Who else is creating ‘The Last of Us’ season 2?

The series is written and executive-produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. It also has Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells credited as executive producers. The Last of Us games were produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

With season 2 on the horizon, fans can eagerly anticipate the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s journey, brimming with fresh characters and narratives that will further enrich the immersive world of The Last of Us. I’m not sure about you, but I simply cannot wait for this new release!