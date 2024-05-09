Percy Hynes White speaks out after Netflix confirmed that he won’t return for Wednesday season 2

The decision to remove Percy Hynes White from the cast of ‘Wednesday’ amid allegations of sexual assault raises important questions about accountability and the entertainment industry’s response to such allegations.

As anticipation builds for the second season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday, one cast member’s absence has sparked much controversy and speculation. Percy Hynes White, known for his role as Xavier Thorpe, will not be returning for the upcoming season amid ongoing sexual assault allegations that first came to light in January 2023.

Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic character Wednesday Addams, garnered widespread acclaim with its debut season, becoming a standout hit for streaming giant Netflix. However, as production for season two commences, reports have surfaced indicating significant changes to the cast lineup.

While seasoned actors like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will return to the series as regulars, Hynes White’s absence might come as a surprise to many. The actor’s character, Xavier Thorpe, played a pivotal role in the first season as Wednesday’s love interest, leading fans to expect his continued presence in the show’s future.

The decision to remove Hynes White from the cast follows a string of allegations of sexual assault made against him by a user on X who claimed to have known him in Toronto, Canada. The accusations are numerous and include coercion of minors, sexual assault allegations, and even the use of racist slurs and offensive memes. In response to these claims, the actor vehemently denied any liability, calling them a “campaign of misinformation” aimed at tarnishing his reputation. Yikes.

Despite Hynes White and his family’s staunch denial of the allegations, the controversy has cast a shadow over his involvement in the show. While there have been no official confirmation links between the allegations and his removal from the cast, the timing of the decision raises questions about the impact of the supposed offences on the show’s production.

Following the news of his departure, Hynes White posted a picture of the cast to his Instagram, seemingly confirming the rumours and expressing gratitude for his time on the show.

In his caption, the actor wrote: “I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season 2.”

Back in March 2023, Ortega, his co-star on Wednesday, chimed into the conversation, offering her solidarity during a podcast appearance. Ortega fondly recounted their time sharing an apartment during the show’s filming in Romania, highlighting their mutual support and camaraderie: “We were like each other’s family. Whenever one of us needed support or guidance, we were there for each other.”

While Hynes won’t be reprising his role in Wednesday Season 2, he remains active in the industry with upcoming projects. Notably, he and Ortega collaborated on Winter Spring Summer or Fall, a romantic comedy due to be released in June this year.

As the show moves forward without him, the true impact of Hynes White’s absence on Wednesday Season 2 remains to be seen. For now, fans can only speculate about the direction the show will take.