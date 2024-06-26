Culture
>

Internet culture

Woman sues her boyfriend after he decides not to take her to the airport

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jun 26, 2024 at 12:26 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Woman sues her boyfriend after he decides not to take her to the airport

After her boyfriend of six and a half years bailed on taking her to the airport for a flight she ended up missing, a young woman decided to take the man to court in an attempt to get back some of the money for the journey.

The unnamed woman from New Zealand testified in front of the Disputes Tribunal that she had entered into a “verbal contract” with her partner that he would take her to the airport and look after her dogs. She was on her way to the airport to catch a flight and watch a concert overseas when she realised that her beau was not going to be completing his end of the ill-fated bargain.

The woman complained to the tribunal that she incurred considerable costs from having to add another day to travel, organising a shuttle to the airport and putting her dogs in a kennel. She also paid for ferry tickets for her and her boyfriend to go on a holiday at a separate time to visit her sons, and argued she should be reimbursed for the cost of his ticket.

Nevertheless, the claim was dismissed with the tribunal referee, Krysia Cowie, stating that for an agreement to be enforceable, there needed to be an intention to create a “legally binding relationship.”

Indeed, Cowie decided against the scorned girlfriend and argued that these promises were “exchanged as a normal give and take in an intimate relationship.” There was “nothing that indicated an intention between the parties” for the woman’s boyfriend to be bound by his promises.

“Partners, friends and colleagues make social arrangements, but it is unlikely they can be legally enforced unless the parties perform some act that demonstrates an intention that they will be bound by their promises,” the referee wrote. “When friends fail to keep their promises, the other person may suffer a financial consequence but it may be that they cannot be compensated for that loss.

Cowie continued: “There are many examples of friends who have let their friend down, however, the courts have maintained that it is a non-recoverable loss unless the promise went beyond being a favour between friends and become a promise that they intend to be bound by. (…) Although a promise was made, it falls short of being a contract. It forms part of the everyday family and domestic relationship agreements that are not enforceable in the disputes tribunal.”

It should probably go without saying that the couple has parted ways since the incident and subsequent legal dispute.

According to The Guardian, the former boyfriend sent an email saying he would not attend the tribunal hearing and did not answer a follow-up call from the tribunal referee.

Popular Reads

By Harriet Piercy

Amazon manager sues company over racial discrimination and sexual harassment

By Charlie Sawyer

Family of man who died because of Google Maps sues tech giant

By Alma Fabiani

Death row inmate sues jail after having his veins ‘pushed around inside his body’ in botched execution

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Death row inmate sues jail after having his veins ‘pushed around inside his body’ in botched execution

By Alma Fabiani

Baby on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover sues band for child porn

By Alma Fabiani

Drake is allegedly being sued by a model for putting hot sauce in his condom to ‘kill his sperm’

By Louis Shankar

60th Venice Biennale proves that art is rarely, if ever, apolitical

By Abby Amoakuh

Noah Schnapp faces renewed controversy after apology video and defence from Stranger Things co-star

By Charlie Sawyer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says husband Ryan Anderson’s D is fire after trolls call him a creep

By Malavika Pradeep

Understanding the uwu girl persona in internet culture with two Discord kittens

By Charlie Sawyer

Piers Morgan responds to Shakira’s claim that the Barbie movie is emasculating

By Charlie Sawyer

Video of teenage girls using makeup to put on blackface in Sephora goes viral

By Abby Amoakuh

Neuralink’s human implant success sparks fear for the future of society

By Charlie Sawyer

How much does it cost to attend the 2024 Met Gala? Why this year’s event is set to be the messiest one yet

By Charlie Sawyer

Mystery girl behind Nigel Farage milkshake saga sparks online theories

By Charlie Sawyer

Jennifer Coolidge thanks evil gays during Emmy Awards 2024 acceptance speech

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

$18K alpha male boot camp promises to turn weak men into modern-day knights

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Rihanna faces backlash after flexing wigs during Fenty Hair ad campaign

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

4-year-old becomes second child to have near-death experience after drinking iced slushy

By Abby Amoakuh

The murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Athens Georgia could decide the US presidential elections

By Charlie Sawyer

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl 2024?

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump’s mental fitness comes into question as Joe Biden focuses on abortion

By Charlie Sawyer

Democrat fires white supremacist jab at Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she’s late for Klan meeting