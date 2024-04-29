Challengers representatives step in after movie poster with racial slur goes viral

The movie dominated headlines all weekend, after its release on Friday 26 April 2024. Unfortunately, one of these headlines was about a racist version of the movie poster that started circulating online.

Unless we’re talking about the power of Barbie, it is rare for a movie to break the internet before it has even launched. But what else can be expected when Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino teams up with Gen Z goddess Zendaya for a sports movie featuring one of the sexiest love triangles that have graced the big screen in recent years?

With its highly-anticipated release on Friday 26 April 2024, the film naturally ended up dominating headlines and conversations on social media all weekend. Unfortunately, one of these discussions was centred around a racist version of the movie poster that seemed to depict an abbreviated version of the N-word…

It all started when the movie account Films to Films on X, formerly Twitter, shared a fanmade poster of the hit movie. Interestingly, the artist who had created the promotional poster chose to break up the word ‘challengers’ and stack the different parts as ‘challe’ and ‘ngers’ above each other.

Shortly, after the image was posted, it went hyper-viral on the platform.

‘CHALLENGERS’ releases in theaters today! pic.twitter.com/mMvoBGdVmn — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) April 26, 2024

Considering that the movie stars mixed-raced actress Zendaya, people immediately started to connect the second part of the title to the word, n*gger, or alternatively spelled n*gga. It is infamously an incredibly contemptuous racial slur directed at Black people.

Online, the reactions ranged from confusion and outrage to disgust at the artist’s choice of depicting the title. At best, it seemed to be a serious quality control issue and at worst, it could have been an intentional attempt to tarnish the lead actress of one of 2024’s most anticipated and celebrated movies.

Spelling “Challengers” like that on the poster doesn’t even make sense lmaooo — Kar (@karlogan_) April 26, 2024

I know Zendaya is talking to the challengers marketing team like this right now.



Cause what was that poster? pic.twitter.com/5apNmUFY8T — LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) April 26, 2024

That Challengers poster looks like something Michael Scott made. pic.twitter.com/ETkZUe1kG8 — Cowboy Fiesta 🤠 🐎 (@ItsEstaFiesta) April 26, 2024

Following the explosive reactions to the unofficial poster, the Challengers social media team fired back with its own X post:

Happy Challengers Day from our only official posters pic.twitter.com/1jFwM00kvJ — Challengers (@challengersmov) April 26, 2024

Netizens praised the social media team for their classy and elegant response to the debacle:

i know that’s right… you better tell these ngers to quit playing !! pic.twitter.com/7KiEncP5Hu — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) April 26, 2024

🤭 That unofficial movie poster dropped & the movie's actual social media team looked at them like "Is that the best challe ngers could do??" 😭 pic.twitter.com/xMLDmWv2Ny — ✊🏿🧑🏿‍🦱Oracular Black Vernacular™ (@RandyS0725) April 27, 2024

The Challengers marketing team seeing that one poster https://t.co/XzUZ9kVgcU pic.twitter.com/lM0Et2mDVU — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) April 27, 2024

The Films to Films account was also slapped with a community note to highlight that they are not affiliated with the Challengers movie. Fair enough.

When the anger over the poster started to die down, the owner of Films to Films told its audience of almost 32,000 followers in a now-deleted post to “take into account that [they’re] a black woman” and that they “don’t take responsibility for what you make out of something [they] post here.”

The account also had nothing but praise to spare for the movie that has been hailed as Zendaya’s crowning moment and one of Guadagnino’s best projects to date.