Why was Melania Trump not at the Manhattan courthouse with her husband?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 18, 2024 at 04:15 PM

Welcome back to the latest edition of our weekly recaps, where we keep you updated on everything you need to know ahead of the forthcoming 2024 US presidential election. When the criminal trial against Donald Trump commenced on Monday 15 April 2024, focusing on charges related to a cover-up involving Stormy Daniels, Melania Trump was notably absent. Indeed, the former First Lady has openly distanced herself from the case, privately labelling it “his problem” rather than hers. And it’s left everyone wondering: Where is Melania Trump and where does stand with her husband?

Why was Melania Trump not at the court with her husband?

Despite her avoidance of the trial proceedings, Melania’s stance on the matter appears to remain steadfast. According to the New York Times, reports suggest she views the trial as “a disgrace” and perceives it as unfair, echoing her husband’s sentiments about it being akin to election interference. However, the 53-year-old’s feelings toward the alleged affair with Daniels have remained largely unchanged.

Back in January 2018, Melania was reportedly furious upon learning of her husband’s payout to the porn star, even cancelling a planned trip and opting instead for an impromptu visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Netizens went on a digital scavenger hunt trying to track down Melania, sparking a whirlwind of speculation. Rumours ranged from her hiding out at a football game in Iowa, where a flyer with the words “Where’s Melania” flew overhead as Trump revved up his campaign, to someone passing out missing flyers with the caption: “Have you seen this woman?”

@daniel4075j

#whereismelania #insideedition #trump

♬ original sound - Debbie

While Melania may continue to support her husband, the status of their relationship remains uncertain. The recent tension between the pair has become palpable, especially when you consider Justice Juan M. Merchan’s announcement that Melania would potentially be asked to testify as a witness in the trial.

The dynamics of the duo’s relationship may shift as a result of these developments. This is also quite a change, particularly given Melania’s past tendencies to defend Trump during pivotal moments such as when he faced backlash for controversial remarks like “grab em by the p*ssy.”

@abcnewsaus

A video deposition in former US president Donald Trump's civil rape trial has been released and shows him defending now-famous private comments he made in 2005 about grabbing women sexually without asking. #ABCNews #AccessHollywood #DonaldTrump #Tape #Deposition

♬ original sound - ABC News Australia

Certain sensitive aspects of Trump’s conduct may not be subject to discussion in court. For example, Justice Merchan has prohibited certain testimony regarding the timing of Trump’s alleged affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The National Enquirer, known for its close ties to Trump, acquired the rights to McDougal’s story for $150,000 but never published it, a tactic referred to as “catch and kill.”

While jurors may be informed about the relationship between Trump and McDougal, Merchan’s ruling excludes accounts suggesting the affair persisted during Melania’s pregnancy with their son, Barron. Should the court proceedings touch upon Barron’s privacy, it’s anticipated that Trump will once again find himself at odds with his spouse, as she is very protective of their son.

However, in a recent public appearance, Melania stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump during a visit from Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, at Mar-a-Lago. Notably, the former First Lady also cast her vote alongside her husband in Florida, evidently in an attempt to stop queries about her lack of involvement in the campaign.

Melania’s upcoming participation in a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group of LGBTQ+ conservatives, has also sparked excitement among supporters. It’s seen as a sign that Melania may be gearing up to take a more active role on the campaign trail. The event, due to take place on Saturday 20 April, will see Melania as the guest of honour.

Imagine this: a swanky cocktail bash where Melania graces the mic, dishing out tales from her days at the White House and showering her hubby with praise. But, here’s the kicker, instead of hitting the road for a classic campaign rally, the party is going down right at Mar-a-Lago, practically in Melania’s backyard. It’s like throwing a big bash and deciding to host it in your living room. Classy move, right?

Melania’s absences from the courtroom have surely sparked widespread speculation and scrutiny. While the former First Lady’s absolute stance on the trial may remain private, the public’s curiosity about her whereabouts continues to grow.

