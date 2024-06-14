Gen Z News

On TikTok, Gen Z are Jane Birkinifying their luxury bags like there’s no tomorrow

By J'Nae Phillips

Published Jun 14, 2024 at 11:19 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

There’s no trend like a TikTok trend, and the latest one to make the rounds has Gen Zers personalising luxury fashion in a way previously unseen. Enter the era of Gen Z remixing and restyling luxury bags. With celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Lily Allen, and Yunjin from Kpop group Le Serafim putting their spin on dopamine dressing by adding stickers, charms, jewellery and keychains to their handbags, it was only a matter of time before the internet caught on to this latest trend takeover.

Arguably, the GOAT of all bag accessorising was none other than Jane Birkin—hence why TikTokers are dubbing the act of personalising luxury handbags with charms and trinkets ‘Jane Birkinifying your bag’. With the ‘Jane Birkinifying Bag’ search term currently sitting at 60.6 million posts at the time of writing, credit is being given to one of fashion’s most famous it girls as multiple creators post videos putting their own spin on the personalisation phenomenon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

@billlnai

brb babe im jane birkinifying…

♬ original sound - nailea

TikTokers and social media creators are switching things up in the luxury fashion landscape by adorning high-end bags with charms and personalised embellishments, turning these accessories into unique, statement-making pieces that are personality-led.

From ASMR videos adding charms to Charles & Keith handbags and ‘what’s in my bag’ charm edition videos to Miu Miu bags being decorated with £5,000 worth of accessories and Balenciaga bags being adorned with Bimba Y Lola charms, this personalisation craze is allowing people to express their style in a way that offsets traditional fashion gatekeepers and puts the onus back on the wearers.

@amylstockwell

let’s add some charms to my new, very kindly gifted, @CHARLES & KEITH bag!!!!!! asmr edition????? inspired by my fave ever @liv ꒰ˆമ ˕ മˆ꒱ ⭐️🫧👜 #charms #trinkets #keychains #keyrings #bagcharm #asmr

♬ original sound - amz
@jujujucloe

Normalize adding charms on your bag 🎀✨

♬ gay girls in love - kali ⋆౨ৎ˚
@sign_ofthetimes

When the bag charms are more expensive than the actual bag 😅💅💍 #bagcharms #janebirkineffect #miumiubag #decoratemybagwithme #bagaccessories

♬ original sound - Sign of the Times
@tabbycoaker

I 🫶🏻 this trend so much #janebirkin #bagcharm #bagstyle #vintagebag

♬ espresso sabrina - celebs media

Gen Z social media creators want to stand out from the crowd. In 2024, they’re embracing a more playful approach to fashion, which means not hesitating to incorporate bold accessories into everyday looks. In the UK, 50 per cent of Gen Z fashion consumers wish to convey their personality through their clothing. While overseas in America, Gen Zers are 64 per cent more likely than other generations to want others to notice what they’re wearing. They’re showing up, showing out, and are getting dressed with joy in mind, focusing on communicating personal aesthetic choices rather than strictly following trends.

It’s this Gen Z embrace of a DIY mindset that has shifted fashion gears, leading them to customise and remix to their heart’s content. By personalising designer handbags, either second-hand or brand new, and bidding farewell to the wave of quiet luxury aesthetics that saw fashion turn into a sea of bland and beige, they’re dipping their toes into new territory and going big and bold with their fashion choices.

The SS24 season saw maximalism dominate. On the catwalk, Balenciaga showcased bags lavishly decorated with silver metallic chains, keychains, tassels and keys. Christian Dior highlighted its classic mini Lady Dior with a single charm bearing the brand’s initials, and Diesel debuted bags with silver bangles adorning the handles. Meanwhile, Coach is one brand gaining a reputation for its bag charms, with videos tagged to ‘Coach Bag Charm’ having over 37.2 million posts and counting while Coach retail employees are going viral on TikTok by convincing shoppers to spice up their bags via charm detailing.

@kylaishungry

In LOVE with this cherry bag charm 😍🍒✨ I got it at the Carlsbad Coach outlet! #coach #bagcharm

♬ Make You Mine - Madison Beer
@branbran1997

The cherry charm is so cute #coachny #coachretailemployee #fypシ #handbagtiktok #coachbag

♬ original sound - Brandon Nguyen

With younger consumers refusing to back down even when it comes to decorating high-price point handbags, these luxury brand embellishments are a gateway into a world of exclusivity and status many feel traditionally excluded from. By adding charms, patches, and other adornments, Gen Z fashion enthusiasts are transforming traditional luxury iconography into bespoke artworks that reflect their identity while updating and democratising the notion of luxury, making it more accessible and relatable.

This trend vibe shift resonates with a generation that values individuality and authenticity in their sartorial choices. Gen Zers have proven that in the current fashion landscape, accessories need accessories. More is better. And as young people seek to refine and define their personal style, the playful nature of bag customisation allows for a fun, flexible approach, letting people switch them in and out based on their mood.

