Culture
>

Internet culture

Princess of Dubai goes viral after challenging tradition by using triple talaq to divorce husband on Instagram

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jul 19, 2024 at 12:41 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Princess of Dubai goes viral after challenging tradition by using triple talaq to divorce husband on Instagram
59839

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler appears to have announced her divorce on social media, resulting in mass speculation over what might happen next for the recently married couple.

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has seemingly made her divorce public via social media. On Tuesday 16 July, Mahra announced the dissolution of her marriage to Sheikh Mana in a post from her verified Instagram account. The message began with: “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce.” “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum (@hhshmahra)

Mahra is one of 26 children of Dubai’s ruler. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is of Greek and Emirati heritage and was previously divorced by her husband.

The post employs the Islamic practice known as triple talaq. This practice, also known as triple repudiation or talaq thalatha, involves a husband declaring divorce three times in one sitting. Unlike the standard process where a husband pronounces a single talaq and allows a waiting period for possible reconciliation, triple talaq immediately finalises the divorce without the possibility of revocation during the waiting period.

While banned in many countries, this practice traditionally allows husbands to swiftly divorce their wives by saying “I divorce you” three times.

However, unlike the traditional process where typically only a man can initiate a divorce through triple talaq, the princess has taken the unprecedented step of assuming this right herself. By doing so, Mahra has chosen to initiate the divorce. And, in true 21st-century fashion, she posted it on her IG story. Because, as they say, if it’s not on social media, did it even happen?

It’s safe to say that several women went wild on social media and respected Mahra’s decision, with one user on X stating: “This is so iconic. Normalise walking away when men don’t treat you right.”

 Another netizen wrote: “Lmao she really said f*ck the papers, I’m doing a post!”

All images of Mahra’s husband appear to have been deleted from her account. Similarly, Sheikh Mana’s account seems to have been stripped of pictures of his wife.

The couple, who married in April 2023 in a lavish ceremony, welcomed their first child just two months ago.

Some Instagram users have speculated that Mahra’s account could have been hacked, but there has been no official indication of this.

As of now, according to Hesham El Rafei, a UAE-based legal expert, the Islamic phrase called “triple talaq,” as oral divorce, does not apply to women: “Under sharia law, for a Muslim wife to get a divorce she must file a divorce case, in which the court will first ask her to attend mediation sessions,” El Rafei explained. This unprecedented move has not only captured global attention but also sparked important conversations about gender roles and rights in the context of Islamic law.

When prompted by the BBC, Dubai’s government and the UAE Embassy in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Unpacking the most significant criticisms Beyoncé faces following controversial Dubai performance

By Alma Fabiani

15 Disney princesses reimagined as modern women of the 21st century

By Simon Bland

10 times Nathan Fielder proved he is the undisputed king of cringe

Keep On Reading

By Simon Bland

10 times Nathan Fielder proved he is the undisputed king of cringe

By Malavika Pradeep

Introducing royalcore, the aesthetic catapulting TikTok into a regal fairytale

By Harriet Piercy

What did Meghan and Harry tell Oprah about the royal family? From racism to mental health, here’s everything you need to know

By Alma Fabiani

60 rizz pick up lines that would put Tom Holland’s charm to shame

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker tells women to stay in the kitchen in commencement speech

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Student calls for stricter voyeurism punishment after discovering stepfather hid camera among teddies

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Julia Fox’s recent fashion statement sparks intense criticism from FGM survivors

By Abby Amoakuh

From Disney star to space start-up CEO, here’s everything you need to know about Bridgit Mendler

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

By Abby Amoakuh

What One Direction fans should expect from The Idea of You, a movie based on a Harry Styles fanfic

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What does the US Supreme Court’s decision to abolish mass protests in three states mean for democracy?

By Charlie Sawyer

Professional volleyball player who was jailed for raping a 12-year-old girl set to compete in Paris Olympics

By Abby Amoakuh

Anti-abortion OBGYN who said 9-year-olds are fine to give birth appointed to maternal death committee

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Zers are locked into career echo chambers. Here’s how to get out of them

By Fleurine Tideman

Revving my engines: Can women find F1 drivers sexy and simultaneously enjoy the sport?

By Charlie Sawyer

How to sell feet pics: A guide to the side hustle helping Gen Z pay their rent

By Charlie Sawyer

Period poverty has people using socks and newspapers as sanitary products amid cost of living crisis

By Abby Amoakuh

US election Nostradamus predicts formidable odds for Biden as Trump’s lead narrows

By Charlie Sawyer

How much are the Love Island All Stars contestants getting paid?

By Charlie Sawyer

Are Selling the OC stars Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa swingers?