Princess of Dubai goes viral after challenging tradition by using triple talaq to divorce husband on Instagram

Dubai’s princess, Sheikha Mahra, recently made headlines after sharing a bold Instagram post announcing her divorce using the Islamic triple talaq practice. Mahra’s decision directly challenges traditional gender roles and has sparked a social media frenzy.

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler appears to have announced her divorce on social media, resulting in mass speculation over what might happen next for the recently married couple.

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has seemingly made her divorce public via social media. On Tuesday 16 July, Mahra announced the dissolution of her marriage to Sheikh Mana in a post from her verified Instagram account. The message began with: “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce.” “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” she continued.

Mahra is one of 26 children of Dubai’s ruler. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is of Greek and Emirati heritage and was previously divorced by her husband.

The post employs the Islamic practice known as triple talaq. This practice, also known as triple repudiation or talaq thalatha, involves a husband declaring divorce three times in one sitting. Unlike the standard process where a husband pronounces a single talaq and allows a waiting period for possible reconciliation, triple talaq immediately finalises the divorce without the possibility of revocation during the waiting period.

While banned in many countries, this practice traditionally allows husbands to swiftly divorce their wives by saying “I divorce you” three times.

However, unlike the traditional process where typically only a man can initiate a divorce through triple talaq, the princess has taken the unprecedented step of assuming this right herself. By doing so, Mahra has chosen to initiate the divorce. And, in true 21st-century fashion, she posted it on her IG story. Because, as they say, if it’s not on social media, did it even happen?

It’s safe to say that several women went wild on social media and respected Mahra’s decision, with one user on X stating: “This is so iconic. Normalise walking away when men don’t treat you right.”

Another netizen wrote: “Lmao she really said f*ck the papers, I’m doing a post!”

All images of Mahra’s husband appear to have been deleted from her account. Similarly, Sheikh Mana’s account seems to have been stripped of pictures of his wife.

The couple, who married in April 2023 in a lavish ceremony, welcomed their first child just two months ago.

Some Instagram users have speculated that Mahra’s account could have been hacked, but there has been no official indication of this.

As of now, according to Hesham El Rafei, a UAE-based legal expert, the Islamic phrase called “triple talaq,” as oral divorce, does not apply to women: “Under sharia law, for a Muslim wife to get a divorce she must file a divorce case, in which the court will first ask her to attend mediation sessions,” El Rafei explained. This unprecedented move has not only captured global attention but also sparked important conversations about gender roles and rights in the context of Islamic law.

When prompted by the BBC, Dubai’s government and the UAE Embassy in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.