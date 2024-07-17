5 of TXT member Yeonjun’s most iconic style moments and how to recreate them

If the visual king is your ultimate bias or bias wrecker, sit tight as I breeze you through some statement pieces guaranteed to Yeonjun-ify your wardrobe.

In the dynamic and lore-packed world of Kpop, there was once a common belief that an idol’s entire visual existence hinged on their stylists. Outfit inspirations were then majorly restricted to music videos, concept photos and SBS Inkigayo performances—all of which were practically impossible to recreate for stans. The only other options they were left with included dance practice videos and airport fashion photos often snapped by Dispatch Korea.

But all of this was until the South Korean music industry realised the overarching potential of setting up social media accounts for each member of a boy band or girl group. The shift essentially added Kpop idols to the list of worldwide wardrobe crushes. While third-generation idols like BTS’ V and EXO’s Kai graced our digital scrapbooks, Kpop’s fourth generation witnessed the rise of a bias wrecker in all his model-off-duty glory. Enter TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘maknae’ or youngest member-in-disguise Choi Yeonjun.

As the first idol to have debuted in the five-member boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), Yeonjun quickly established his personal style outside of his professional pursuits. Although the idol’s on-stage presence swings between boy-next-door and Wattpad mafia boyfriend, his personal style channels genderless pop punk. As a hardcore Rick Owens and Maison Margiela fan, the idol often sports tweed skirts and leather boots—which can easily be recreated on a budget.

Look 1:

Yeonjun’s post-MAMA look features him in a CELINE cardigan, his iconic Rick Owens Bogun boots and a blue statement crossbody bag. This silhouette is perfect for a weather-confused night out with your friends. Bonus aura points if you click a 0.5 selfie in your weather-proof drip.

Look 2:

In Good Boy Gone Bad, Yeonjun brings the fluff factor with a fuzzy coat paired with a vintage mesh top, black leather pants and boots. A single key earring and silver MUGLER choker complete the fit. The good news? ASOS has got you covered for this one. You can also actualise your inner ‘golden maknae’ potential and DIY your own silver accessories.

Look 3:

This one’s a classic Harajuku street style, and if you’ve been obsessed with Taobao brands in the past, chances are that you already own a knitted cat beanie. Throw a mesh pullover on a white oversized shirt with a skinny tie and you’ve basically channelled Huening Kai and Yeonjun in the same fit.

Look 4:

Yeonjun’s Rick Owens and Maison Margiela obsession peaks in this tweed co-ord set with minimal silver accessories. One of the major challenges while recreating this outfit is getting the colours right for a cohesive look. Nevertheless, the outfit seems like the perfect choice for meeting your chaebol boyfriend’s evil mum before getting a glass of water thrown on your face for admitting your love for her son.

Look 5:

If there’s one thing Yeonjun’s Instagram posts teach us TXT fans, or ‘MOAs’, it’s the importance of carrying yourself with confidence. In what is perhaps the idol’s most iconic fit to date, Yeonjun can be seen in a pink puffer jacket with a Dries Van Noten denim skirt and zip-up boots—paired with Gentle Monster sunnies. This one’s guaranteed to turn some heads from most Kpop fandoms. Yeonjun in skirts supremacy, am I right?