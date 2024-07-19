Politics
Grindr crashes in Milwaukee on same dates as Republican National Convention

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 19, 2024

Shakespeare famously wrote that “hell is empty, all the devils are here,” and according to reports, they all gathered at the Republican National Convention (RNC) from 15 July to 18 July 2024. The nation was watching eagerly as Donald Trump confirmed JD Vance as his running mate and his supporters donned assassination-inspired ear badges. Interestingly, however, the US also underwent Grindr outages, due to increased usage in certain midwest towns near the convention.

Grindr, as we all know, is a popular dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, geared specifically towards gay men.

Did the Republican National Convention cause Grindr to crash?

Users noted that the app crashed on Tuesday 16 July, after a spike of users around Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the RNC was held. The outage was reported by more than 1,000 users in the area.

This led a lot of netizens to speculate that the famously homophobic party might have more queer members than previously assumed, some potentially closeted. Thus, the event was quickly dubbed as the ‘Grindr Superbowl’. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

George Santos, an openly gay diva and disgraced former Republican congressman, even took it upon himself to share a very special message with attendees of the convention.

Santos posted on X (formerly Twitter) to share of his thoughts on the outage: “So Grindr executives are calling the RNC convention ‘Grindr’s Super Bowl’,” he said in a video posted to the app.

“I’m openly gay, no qualms about it, proud conservative Republican,” he continued. “Let me tell you something: Just come out of the closet boys! Come on, it’s fun! You can be gay and conservative. But look, but look Grindr is always outing you anyways based on the hits. And guess who’s in town? It’s all you conservatives. Bye!”

It seems like Santos was referring to a post by the satirical account The Halfway Post which claimed as a joke that “an executive” at Grindr told them that the Republican National Convention is “basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.”

The former congressman surprisingly also shared his own love story that started on Grindr: “I met my husband on Grindr and we’ve been together six years going on seven, married for almost three.” Touching.

Are queer Republicans really a thing?

Of course, queer Republicans have always existed. In fact, Melania Trump recently served as a host for a fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s largest Republican organisation dedicated to representing LGBTQIA+ conservatives and allies.

Still, Republicans identities have always been quite controversial within the queer community due to the party’s horrifying track record of eroding rights for the queer people based on antiquated, conservative family ideals.

In 2017, the LGBTQIA+ lobbying group Human Rights Campaign bought a geo-specific ad for men using Grindr while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The ad read: “You can’t be with us in the hotel room and against us in the CPAC ballroom.”

