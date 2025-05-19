Culture
First look at $1 billion UK mini city where controversial HBO Harry Potter series will be filmed

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 19, 2025 at 05:15 PM

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot has been at the centre of many controversies already, and now, with work on the HBO series well and truly underway, focus has pivoted to a $1 billion mini city that’s currently under construction in the UK. Equipped with an on-site school and medical centre, this massive build will serve as an integral part of the filming studio for the highly anticipated (and disputed) show.

Located on the outskirts of Hertfordshire, not far from the local Warner Bros. Studio Tour, an enormous construction project is taking place. The site allegedly spans over 200 acres—that’s just over 150 American football pitches, or about twice the size of Vatican City.

Set to include roads, multi-storey car parks and hangars to store the show’s sets and bigger props, the vast studio is being described by official reports as a multi million dollar blueprint.

The showstopping studio will also include an on-site school so that all of the young actors involved in the show can ensure their schooling remains a high priority.

That being said, there are still many unknowns when it comes to the casting of the young students at Hogwarts. Currently, the only confirmed actors are John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Indeed, Essiedu was subject to widespread racism and harassment following the announcement of his involvement in the show.

One of the other reasons casting of the show began trending online was due to netizens’ anger at certain actors choosing to associate themselves with JK Rowling, given her extreme and often  vitriolic transphobia. Lithgow himself faced a lot of criticism from the public after he spoke very brazenly after fans’ concerns.

So, billion dollar city or not, it’s not hard to understand why this series has been condemned on such a grand scale. Time will only tell how well the show is officially received by audiences.

