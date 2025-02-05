Culture
>

Entertainment

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Feb 5, 2025 at 01:38 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie
65747

Thanks to his romantic lead roles in TikTok’s TV favourite One Day and the ever-so-exciting upcoming fourth Bridget Jones movie, British actor Leo Woodall has officially achieved bona fide heartthrob status. However, Woodall recently revealed in a Radio Times interview that this new label makes him feel less desirable and more objectified. Interested in all of the juicy details? Okay, let’s crack on.

Throughout the lengthy interview, journalist Craig McClean and Woodall discussed some of the actor’s roles which fell within the ‘toyboy’ archetype of masculinity. A toyboy stereotypically describes a young and handsome man who is having a romantic relationship with an older woman—think Babygirl or The English Teacher.

When asked what it was like to explore these types of characters with his appearances in The White Lotus and the new Bridget Jones sequel, Woodall responded: “I didn’t go into it thinking I wanted to explore that. I thought the script was beautiful and wanted to be a part of it. I’ve always loved the films. There’s only so many chances you’ll get to be a part of something as special as Bridget Jones.”

Woodall rose to prominence in 2024 with his breakout role as Dexter in Netflix’s adaptation of the romantic novel One Day.

“A common denominator with all your roles is your characters’ heart-throb status. Do you ever feel uncomfortable being objectified?” McClean asked during a sitdown with the actor.

It was a very pointed question that resulted in a carefully weighted answer: “Yeah, it’s a mixed bag,” Woodall noted, regarding how his status was suddenly elevated from rebound to beau material.



“In some ways, it’s part of the gig. But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed. That side isn’t as fun. When you’re playing a role described like that, you can’t help but look at yourself and go, ‘Am I that guy?’ There’s sometimes pressure in making people buy that!”

The article first appeared in Radio Times magazine and was published on the website on Tuesday 4 February 2025.

Woodall is the latest in a long line of male actors, who have spoken out about feeling objectified due to their roles. Others are Aidan Turner, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and, more recently, Paul Mescal.

This trend shows how the conversation around objectification is evolving, as the sexual desire of women (well, straight women) is gaining more visibility on screen.

Popular Reads

By Mason Berlinka

Heartstopper star Kit Connor says he is more secure in his bisexuality despite being forced to come out online

By Charlie Sawyer

Celebrity interviewer Liv Marks reveals how Renée Zellweger and Sandra Bullock took her by surprise

By Francesca Johnson

Fame is a trauma: Cole Sprouse reveals his female Disney co-stars were heavily sexualised

Keep On Reading

By Francesca Johnson

Fame is a trauma: Cole Sprouse reveals his female Disney co-stars were heavily sexualised

By Abby Amoakuh

Sasha Pieterse of Pretty Little Liars discusses being sexualised in the role at age 12

By Charlie Sawyer

17-year-old Sabrina Carpenter visibly uncomfortable in resurfaced clip featuring sexting questions

By Abby Amoakuh

Putin urges Russians to boost birth rate by procreating at work during lunch and coffee breaks

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Will the underconsumption core TikTok trend change influencing for good?

By Abby Amoakuh

Meta now allows content calling women property and household items on its social platforms

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok star Bella Bradford posts farewell video announcing her death, prescheduled after her passing

By Charlie Sawyer

Should you boycott Sephora? TikTok conspiracy claims beauty giant donated to Trump’s presidential campaign

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Blake Lively criticised for another tone-deaf comment in new It Ends with Us interview

By Charlie Sawyer

TV show hot take: HBO’s Girls is for those in their early 20s, Broad City is for women in their late 20s

By Abby Amoakuh

Loki actor reveals he’s now homeless following horrific physical and emotional abuse at home

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Student expelled after criticising how her school dealt with unrapeable list scandal

By Abby Amoakuh

Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger for posting deepfake porn of her on behalf of Tory Lanez

By Abby Amoakuh

Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson to leave US amid rumours of his ties to Trump administration

By Charlie Sawyer

Is Lana Del Rey dating alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene to prep for her upcoming country album?

By Charlie Sawyer

Not only are BMI scores sexist, racist and anxiety-inducing, they’re also massively inaccurate

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is Libs of TikTok, and who is Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the far-right account?

By Abby Amoakuh

Lavender marriages are going viral right now as Gen Z throws in the towel on modern dating

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From teen mum to Gen Z favourite, Angela Rayner is the icon politics needs

By Abby Amoakuh

Why TikTok’s The Substance trend comparing celebrities of different ages misses the movie’s point