One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

The British actor who stars alongside Renée Zellweger in the new Bridget Jones sequel, speaks about his feelings towards playing heatthrobs and toyboys.

Thanks to his romantic lead roles in TikTok’s TV favourite One Day and the ever-so-exciting upcoming fourth Bridget Jones movie, British actor Leo Woodall has officially achieved bona fide heartthrob status. However, Woodall recently revealed in a Radio Times interview that this new label makes him feel less desirable and more objectified. Interested in all of the juicy details? Okay, let’s crack on.

Throughout the lengthy interview, journalist Craig McClean and Woodall discussed some of the actor’s roles which fell within the ‘toyboy’ archetype of masculinity. A toyboy stereotypically describes a young and handsome man who is having a romantic relationship with an older woman—think Babygirl or The English Teacher.

When asked what it was like to explore these types of characters with his appearances in The White Lotus and the new Bridget Jones sequel, Woodall responded: “I didn’t go into it thinking I wanted to explore that. I thought the script was beautiful and wanted to be a part of it. I’ve always loved the films. There’s only so many chances you’ll get to be a part of something as special as Bridget Jones.”

Woodall rose to prominence in 2024 with his breakout role as Dexter in Netflix’s adaptation of the romantic novel One Day.

“A common denominator with all your roles is your characters’ heart-throb status. Do you ever feel uncomfortable being objectified?” McClean asked during a sitdown with the actor.

It was a very pointed question that resulted in a carefully weighted answer: “Yeah, it’s a mixed bag,” Woodall noted, regarding how his status was suddenly elevated from rebound to beau material.

“In some ways, it’s part of the gig. But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed. That side isn’t as fun. When you’re playing a role described like that, you can’t help but look at yourself and go, ‘Am I that guy?’ There’s sometimes pressure in making people buy that!”

Woodall is the latest in a long line of male actors, who have spoken out about feeling objectified due to their roles. Others are Aidan Turner, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and, more recently, Paul Mescal.

This trend shows how the conversation around objectification is evolving, as the sexual desire of women (well, straight women) is gaining more visibility on screen.