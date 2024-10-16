Culture
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 has haters and fans alike losing their mind, here's why

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Oct 16, 2024

Reading time: 4 minutes

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its highly anticipated return on 15 October 2024, reigniting conversations about body diversity within one of the world’s most famous lingerie brands. While the show was meant to symbolise a new, inclusive era, it has stirred up mixed reactions and criticism, much of it focused on the brand’s attempt to reinvent itself in the post #MeToo movement and body positivity era.

From unhappy fatphobic fans to uninspired on-stage outfits, let’s delve into all of the conversations online following the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Why was the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on pause for 6 years?

To understand the current backlash, it’s essential to look back at why the show was cancelled in the first place. By the late 2010s, Victoria’s Secret was facing serious criticism for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and failing to include a diverse range of body types. The brand, once the epitome of glamour, was accused of being out of touch with cultural shifts around body image and inclusion.

However, the infamous lingerie brand’s downfall wasn’t just about changing beauty standards. In fact, behind the scenes, the brand was plagued by leadership scandals that tarnished its reputation. Leslie “Les” Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands, which owned Victoria’s Secret, became embroiled in controversy due to his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, leading to his eventual resignation in 2020.

Hulu’s docuseries Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (2022) shed light on the brand’s dark underbelly, revealing how Wexner, the billionaire class, and the fashion industry were deeply intertwined with Epstein’s criminal activities. Wexner’s reputation as the “Merlin of the Mall,” who once owned a retail empire that included Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bath & Body Works, crumbled under the weight of these scandals.

Matters worsened when then-marketing officer Ed Razek made dismissive comments about including transgender models, sparking public outrage. Razek resigned in 2019 amid accusations of fostering a toxic work environment. The brand, which had already seen declining sales and ratings for its fashion shows, decided to pull the plug in 2019, signalling a major cultural shift away from its outdated image.

Victoria’s Secret 2024 comeback. Is this a new era?

Now, fast forward to 2024—six years after its last show—Victoria’s Secret is attempting to redeem itself with a reimagined show that reflects “who we are today.” The brand has introduced a more inclusive model lineup, featuring six curvy models, including Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser. Major performers like Cher and K-pop star Lisa were also brought in to give the event star power, signalling a fresh start.

Despite these efforts, the show has been met with mixed reactions. Some fans of the brand have expressed disappointment, longing for the old Victoria’s Secret aesthetic. On social media, critics described the event as a “Shein-like” version of its former self, with complaints about models wearing “cheap wigs” and lacking the signature flirtatious, upbeat energy that defined the original show.

One commenter noted: “The problem with the Victoria’s Secret show isn’t that it got ‘woke’, it’s that the models aren’t allowed to be flirty and fun anymore. They’re just walking and waving at the crowd, which is not what the show was all about.”

Others were even more blunt, stating: “Well, I guess we all knew the old Victoria’s Secret would never come back! There was a certain aura back then that you can’t just recreate, especially NOT with this newest show using recycled wings, poor outfits, and questionable walks.”

The fatphobic backlash against Ashley Graham

Surprisingly, much of the controversy surrounding the comeback has centred on world-renowned model Ashley Graham, who was given the iconic Victoria’s Secret “wings.” In a video posted by the brand, Graham expressed her excitement, saying, “The fact that I am walking the VS show means that VS is starting to do things right.” The icon also added that she was honoured to represent curvy women of all shapes and sizes on the runway.

However, while Graham expressed excitement about walking in the show and representing curvy women, some viewers were less than enthusiastic. The brand’s TikTok post featuring Graham sparked negative comments, with some users longing for the “90s VS” aesthetic and criticising the inclusion of curvy models.

That being said, there were also lots of other users who praised Graham for her representation. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: “Thank you for being the rep I never got when I was young,” while another added: “Forever confused that people are mad when pretty women exist.”

Oh, and for those yearning for the “old VS vibe,” don’t worry, the brand’s still got you! The 2024 show did feature some familiar faces, including Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Tyra Banks—who closed out the event at 50 years old. The show also marked a historic moment with Alex Consani becoming Victoria’s Secret’s first transgender model to walk the runway, signalling a clear shift toward a more inclusive future.

Is there still a place for Victoria’s Secret in 2024?

As Victoria’s Secret navigates its comeback, it’s clear the brand is walking a fine line between honouring its past and adapting to a more inclusive future. The criticisms—from the show’s aesthetics to the inclusion of curvy models—highlight the difficulty of balancing changing cultural values with consumer expectations.

Ultimately, the question remains: Can Victoria’s Secret truly reinvent itself in today’s world, or is its past too deeply ingrained in controversy to overcome? While the brand’s return has certainly reignited conversation about its place in the fashion industry, it’s clear that its influence is no longer what it once was. Much like the fading allure of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Victoria’s Secret seems to belong to an era that shaped society in a particular way but may now be past its prime.

Though this year’s show made an attempt to do something different, it feels like it may not be enough. The brand’s efforts to embrace inclusivity and diversity are commendable, but they haven’t quite managed to fully shake off the weight of its problematic past or capture the same cultural relevance that once made it iconic.

