Unpacking Vybz Kartel: the dancehall legend’s music, prison sentence, and controversial legacy

Image credit of Everynight Images/Shutterstock

Vybz Kartel is one of dancehall’s most legendary artists, but he also has an incredibly controversial past. With his recent release from prison, let’s revisit Kartel’s extensive legacy.

Notting Hill Carnival, one of the largest and most vibrant Caribbean festivals outside of the Caribbean and an annual joy for any Londoners searching for good food and impeccable energy, recently concluded with the sounds of Jamaican DJ Vybz Kartel reverberating through the streets. As a leading figure in dancehall music, Kartel, also known as Adidja Palmer, has maintained a profound influence on the genre despite his controversial life.

From his early beginnings in the Waterford district of Jamaica to his recent murder legal battles and health struggles, let’s delve into Kartel’s story. Should we be celebrating the music legend’s prison release? Or should we be pausing to properly consider Kartel’s controversial past?

Vybz Kartel’s early life and music

Born and raised in the Waterford district of Kingston, Jamaica, Vybz Kartel was destined for a life steeped in music. He was born at Kingston’s Victoria Jubilee Hospital and is one of six children.

His birth name, Adidja Azim Palmer, might not be widely recognised, but the name Vybz Kartel is synonymous with dancehall music. Kartel was just 12 years old when he released his first single, ‘Love Fat Woman’, under the moniker Adi Banton. This early entry into the music scene set the stage for what would become a groundbreaking career.

In 1996, Kartel formed a group called Vibes Cartel with his friends Mr. Lee and Escobar. The group, however, dissolved quickly, but Kartel decided to keep the name, altering it slightly to “Vybz Kartel” as he embarked on a solo career. It wasn’t long before he emerged as a dominant force in the Jamaican dancehall scene, his lyrics resonating with fans both locally and globally.

How did Vybz Kartel rise to fame?

Vybz Kartel’s solo career truly began to take off in the early 2000s. In 2002, he released a string of successful singles such as ‘Guns Like Mine’, ‘Badman’, and ‘Most High’. These tracks showcased his talent and established him as a prominent figure in dancehall music. His collaborations with other artists, such as reggae singer Wayne Marshall, further cemented his status as a rising star.

The release of his 2003 debut album, Up 2 Di Time, marked a significant milestone in Kartel’s career. The album’s success propelled him into the spotlight, where he was hailed as one of the most influential new artists in dancehall. Kartel’s distinct style, characterised by his gritty lyrics and commanding presence, set him apart from his peers and earned him a loyal fanbase.

Vybz Kartel’s controversies and feuds

Kartel’s rise to fame was not without its challenges. In 2005, he released the album J.M.T., but that year also marked the beginning of a highly publicised feud with fellow dancehall artist Bounty Killer. The two traded insults in the Jamaican press, accusing each other of everything from stolen girlfriends to bogus songwriting credits. The feud escalated to the point where Kartel was expelled from the Bounty Killer-led Alliance, a collective of dancehall artists.

Undeterred, Kartel joined forces with one of Bounty Killer’s biggest rivals, Beenie Man. This alliance led to a series of diss tracks aimed at Bounty Killer and his new protégé, Mavado. The rivalry between Kartel and Mavado quickly became one of the most talked-about conflicts in dancehall history. Fans were divided into two camps: those who supported Kartel, known as “Gaza,” and those who supported Mavado, known as “Gully.”

Gaza vs Gully

The Gaza vs. Gully rivalry went beyond music, leading to real-world violence in Jamaica. The division among fans became so intense that it caught the attention of Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, who called both artists to the capital for a peace meeting. Although a truce was announced in late 2007, tensions continued to simmer. In 2009, Kartel released the single ‘Live We Living’, a call for peace amid the ongoing conflict.

Despite the efforts to quell the violence, the Gaza-Gully rivalry remained a significant cultural phenomenon in Jamaica. It even influenced the country’s gang culture, with some gangs aligning themselves with either side.

How long was Vybz Kartel in prison for?

Vybz Kartel’s career took a dramatic turn in 2011 when he was arrested and later charged with the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, a member of his musical circle. The trial, which took place in 2014, was one of the most high-profile cases in Jamaica’s history. According to the prosecution, Williams and another man, Lamar Chow, were given two unlicensed firearms belonging to Kartel for safekeeping. When they failed to return the weapons as agreed, they were summoned to Kartel’s house, where Williams was allegedly killed. His body was never found, and Kartel was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 35 years.

Throughout the trial and subsequent appeals, Kartel maintained his innocence. His defence team argued that the trial was flawed, particularly pointing out the involvement of a juror accused of attempting to bribe others. Despite multiple appeals in Jamaican courts, it wasn’t until March 2024 that Kartel’s conviction was overturned by the Privy Council in London, the highest court of appeal for Jamaica. The council ruled that the juror’s misconduct had made the conviction unsafe, and Kartel was released, although Jamaican authorities have yet to decide whether to retry him.

How did Vybz Kartel record music from prison?

Speaking on the Juan EP is Life podcast, Kartel revealed that he began recording in prison just a year into his incarceration. Using limited resources (a couple of Apple devices, headphones, and a mattress) he managed to pull off what seemed impossible.

The artist’s 2016 hit ‘Fever’, which has since surpassed 100 million plays on Spotify and earned Gold and Silver certifications in the US and UK respectively, was one of the tracks recorded in this unconventional way. Kartel described his unique recording process, explaining that he had to deejay directly into an iPhone.

What happened to Vybz Kartel's face?

Following his release from prison, Kartel’s appearance became a topic of widespread discussion. Fans noticed significant swelling in his face and overall changes in his appearance, leading to speculation about his health.

Vybz Kartel speaks out for the first time since leaving prison pic.twitter.com/N9XglfjjXL — BigEyeUG (@BigEyeUG) August 6, 2024

According to Fox 5 New York, Kartel later revealed that he had been battling Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes the thyroid to become overactive. The 48-year-old’s condition had reportedly deteriorated during his time in prison, contributing to the court’s decision to overturn his conviction, as it was unlikely he could survive a potentially longer sentence if retried.

Despite his health challenges, Kartel remains focused on his music. Within 24 hours of his release, he dropped an entire album titled First Week Out, signalling his intent to continue his career. His resilience in the face of adversity has only added to his legendary status in the dancehall community.

What is Vybz Kartel’s net worth?

Vybz Kartel’s influence on dancehall music is undeniable. With a career spanning over two decades, he has become a cultural icon in Jamaica and beyond. The artist’s music, characterised by its raw energy and provocative lyrics, has resonated with millions of fans worldwide. However, considering his long-term incarceration, it isn’t too unsurprising that his net worth is currently only approximately $1 million. This figure will likely grow over the coming months.

Despite numerous controversies, legal battles, and health challenges, Kartel has solidified his place as one of the most influential artists in the history of dancehall.

Who is Vybz Kartel’s wife?

Shortly after he was released from prison, Vybz Kartel launched a YouTube channel with his Turkish fiancée, Sidem Öztürk. The dancehall artist, who was acquitted of murder charges and released from prison on 31 July after spending 13 years behind bars, has been embracing his newfound freedom alongside Öztürk.

Capturing moments from the couple’s daily life, the YouTube channel—alongside Kartel’s other social media platforms—has been racking up thousands of views.

Their relationship first gained public attention during a 2022 interview with Fox News, where 28-year-old Öztürk revealed that she had studied psychology and worked as a social worker in London, assisting vulnerable adults and children. Speaking about the couple’s relationship, and their subsequent engagement, Öztürk stated: “How it happened was, we were just calling each other ‘hubby’ and ‘wifey’ and he was like, ‘We’re heading toward marriage so you calling me hubby, or me calling you wifey is not serious enough. So you’re my fiancée, we’re going to get married.”

The couple first began talking in 2015 while Kartel was serving his life sentence. They then met in person for the first time in 2019, and until Kartel’s release, their relationship was confined to visits with prison bars between them.

Vybz Kartel’s release has been met with joy from his fans, who are thrilled to see the dancehall icon free after 13 years. His influence on the genre is undeniable, having transformed dancehall and earned global acclaim. However, this excitement is tempered by the reminder of the victim’s family and the darker aspects of Kartel’s past. While his musical genius is clear, the question remains: should we continue to glorify an artist whose legacy is so deeply entangled with controversy?