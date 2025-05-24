What is ketamine therapy, the psychiatric treatment healing famous Mormons Jen and Zac Affleck’s marriage?

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ stars Jen and Zac Affleck reveal that they’ve been attending ketamine therapy sessions in a bid to save their marriage.

Some might make the argument that the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is an educational show. Documenting the lives of a group of Mormon mothers navigating relationships and religion, this series has captivated millions. And with season two getting the same hype reception its predecessor did, it’s no surprise that viewers have been chit-chatting online about their favourite scenes. One particular clip that’s caught people’s eyes has been a moment that shows cast member Jen Affleck and husband Zac try ketamine therapy in hopes that it will help heal their rather turbulent marriage. Say what?

For context, the Afflecks had a rather rocky season one, with the show exposing Zac’s vicious temper and extremely controlling attitude, particularly when it came to Jen’s time and agency as a woman. In fact, there were hundreds of netizens on TikTok begging Jen to leave her marriage and get away from Zac, with some even going as far as to call him a “narcissistic abuser.” Personally, I’m #teamJen all the way.

However, the pair stayed together, and their journey to rebuild their relationship became a big plot point for season two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

But what does ketamine treatment have to do with those two’s marriage problems? Why is it available so readily? And does it actually have the ability to save relationships? Let’s unpack this together.

What is ketamine treatment?

Ketamine treatment, while not particularly mainstream, has become far more popular in recent years. Back in the 1970s, when the FDA approved ketamine as a surgical anaesthetic, medical professionals began to notice the calming effects the drug had.

Later on, studies took place to determine whether or not small doses of ketamine could help with severe depression. And after those tests were classed successful, ketamine began being used by doctors to mitigate a myriad of mental health disorders.

Gerard Sanacora, professor of psychiatry at Yale Medicine, told wellness publication Self that one of the most common ways that ketamine is administered is through an IV drip. “An IV infusion session usually lasts about 40 minutes and reputable facilities should monitor you for at least an hour afterwards,” Sanacora explained.

In regard to how the drug will make you feel, different doctors say different things. However, the overall vibe seems to be that the ketamine will make you feel as though you’re detached from your body. Some experience hallucinations, others just feel a weird sensation that they can’t quite describe.

According to the Alcohol and Drug foundation, ketamine works by targeting a key chemical in the brain called glutamate, which affects memory and learning. In some medical trials, ketamine rapidly reduced depression symptoms and provided relief for several days. These trials show ketamine has the potential to relieve feelings of sadness, helplessness and even thoughts of suicide.

So, does that mean ketamine treatment could also save a marriage? Well, the Afflecks seem to believe that it was worth trying out.

The couple have done quite a bit of promotion for the clinic they used: Kadelyx. In fact, there are currently three videos on the centre’s TikTok page featuring the famous pair:

In one of the videos discussing the treatment, Jen stated: “I remember walking out of my first session and Zac looked at me and he said ‘you just look different, you look like this weight was lifted off of you’ and he couldn’t really explain it, but I felt it. I think it makes talk therapy and all the other modalities of therapy more effective because you know that neurologically this is actually working.”

According to the clinic’s website, their mission is to “provide compassionate, effective, safe, innovative, and evidence-based ketamine therapy in Phoenix, Arizona to alleviate the suffering and improve the wellbeing of our clients. By creating a supportive and healing environment, we empower our patients to reclaim their lives and experience a renewed sense of hope.”

So, would you try ketamine therapy? Personally, I’m not opposed to the idea—if it’s good enough for Jen Affleck, it’s good enough for me.