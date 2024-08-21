Reality TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives addresses #momtok phenomenon and uncovers shocking swinging scandal

From swinging scandals to criminal charges, ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is set to become one of the most talked about reality TV shows of 2024.

I think I’ve learned more about Mormonism in the last year than I have in my entire life. TikTok has become a safe space, and source of income, for several individuals within the Mormon community—a place to share their lifestyles and connect with like-minded people. There’s Ballerina Farm, aka Hannah Neelman, whose brood is duplicating every day, and Nara Smith, who, while not openly identifying as a Mormon, definitely fulfils the tradwife mould like a pro. And now, we’re about to get a peek into the lives of a group of women whose association with the Mormon church is hanging by a thread. Hulu, you did it again.

With this religious sect easily becoming one of the most popular corners of TikTok, it’s no surprise that a group of Mormon momfluencers were given the opportunity to officially bringing their drama to the small screen. And so, Hulu recentely announced the production of a new show called The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Let’s delve into all of the juicy details.

Watch the trailer here:

What is #momtok?

Before we dive into the show, we first need to learn more about where the Mormon mom hype began. Back in 2021, the hashtag #momtok started trending in TikTok, amassing over 5 million associated posts. Netizens were shown videos of women, specifically Utah-based women, opening up about their lives as Morman wives and mothers. Through TikTok dances, personal testimonies, and family vlogs, viewers became truly obsessed with these women, and fascinated by their stories.

An extremely prominent figure in this trend is an influencer called Taylor Frankie Paul, who has 4.1 million followers on TikTok. Taylor grew a following extremely quickly, showcasing her family on her page and frequently posting with other women within the Mormon community:

A majority of Taylor’s videos would typically easily hit one or two million views, often with users surprised at seeing openly identifying Mormons be so liberal and open about their private lives.

Pretty quickly, a recognisable group formed, and the #momtok community became a seriously powerful force on TikTok.

I think what attracted so many people to this group was their honesty regarding problems and issues within their families and marriages. A number of these women had blended families, had been through divorce, and were navigating life while still holding on to their faith and connection to the church.

What is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ about?

As evident from the trailer, the show will allow audiences to gain even greater access and insight into the lives of the women on #momtok. Specifically, one of the biggest storylines will focus on the dramatic revelation that some of these women and their husbands had been partaking in “soft swinging.” I mean, Utah is the Sister Wives state after all.

Taylor shocked the Mormon community back in 2022 when she explained to her followers that she was getting divorced from her husband and that part of the reason behind their split was to do with swinging. The content creator even introduced everyone to Dakota Mortensen, the man she “cheated” with, on her page—seemingly insinuating that they were now an item:

@taylorfrankiepaul Replying to @douggrahmann I will not be sharing this one @Dakota Mortensen ♬ original sound - 🤞

Months later, in February 2023, Taylor was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child after a fight. Despite this, as of August 2024, Taylor and Mortensen are still going strong, having welcomed a child of their own earlier this year.

Speaking about the show’s importance, Taylor told People: “I want people to have a better understanding of who I am. I wanted to be vulnerable and show people that when you hit rock bottom, there is hope.”

When is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ coming out?

All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Hulu on Friday 6 September 2024. And with a sex scandal, a TikTok empire, and a series of crimes, it’s evident that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is going to be living rent-free in everyone’s heads until it’s released.