Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden

Image courtesy of CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE from Shutterstock

Influencer Brianna LaPaglia has been opening up recently about the emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, country music singer Zach Bryan.

Over the past month a lot of incredibly harrowing information has come to light regarding Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, and Zach Bryan’s relationship. The couple, who were together for just over a year, recently went through a messy public breakup—all of which culminated in the revelation that Bryan was seemingly very emotionally abusive towards LaPaglia. Now, the influencer and podcaster is sharing how speaking to one of the country music singer’s ex-partners has helped her feel validated and seen.

For anyone who’s out of the loop, Brianna Chickenfry is an incredibly popular content creator with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million followers on TikTok. At just 25-years-old she has built an impressive online empire, having first started out as an intern at media company Barstool Sports. On the other hand, Zach Bryan is a mediocre country music singer with a complete lack of fashion sense and, let’s be honest, terrible facial hair. I’m assuming you can gather whose side I’m on.

LaPaglia has always been very raw online, so it made sense that she would also be vulnerable about her breakup with her audience. The creator revealed on her podcast BFFs that despite depicting an incredibly loved up and healthy relationship on social media, in actuality LaPaglia was “scared of [Bryan]” and retold numerous stories wherein the singer attempted to control her personal and professional life.

LaPaglia also explained how she was subject to a cycle of Bryan screaming at her and then promptly apologising, alleging he sought excuses to treat her poorly. The creator also described one particularly upsetting instance where Bryan had allegedly screamed insults at her friends and family and smashed glass during her birthday party.

Furthermore, the influencer revealed that Bryan offered her a $12 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she says she turned down. LaPaglia told co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards that she didn’t want “money from the dude who literally f*cking destroyed me and broke me for a year.”

Unfortunately, it also looks as though LaPaglia’s experience with Bryan is not an isolated one. Rose Madden was married to the country singer from July 2020 to July 2021. And while little is known about their relationship, there are numerous rumours that Bryan has also treated Madden extremely poorly:

So, I think a lot of fans, myself included, were pleased to hear that LaPaglia and Madden had gotten a chance to talk. In the most recent episode of BFFs the influencer told her co-hosts “I FaceTimed with Rose for a couple hours, actually. “I f*cking love her. I’ve never felt more seen and validated in my life.”

And while Richards and Portnoy clearly were keen to hear about what was said during the conversation, LaPaglia responded “that’s between me and Rose.”

Bryan has not responded to the allegations of emotional abuse, a move LaPaglia called “deafening.”