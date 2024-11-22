Culture
>

Entertainment

Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Nov 22, 2024 at 12:59 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden
63768

Over the past month a lot of incredibly harrowing information has come to light regarding Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, and Zach Bryan’s relationship. The couple, who were together for just over a year, recently went through a messy public breakup—all of which culminated in the revelation that Bryan was seemingly very emotionally abusive towards LaPaglia. Now, the influencer and podcaster is sharing how speaking to one of the country music singer’s ex-partners has helped her feel validated and seen.

For anyone who’s out of the loop, Brianna Chickenfry is an incredibly popular content creator with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million followers on TikTok. At just 25-years-old she  has built an impressive online empire, having first started out as an intern at media company Barstool Sports. On the other hand, Zach Bryan is a mediocre country music singer with a complete lack of fashion sense and, let’s be honest, terrible facial hair. I’m assuming you can gather whose side I’m on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brianna LaPaglia (@briannalapaglia)

LaPaglia has always been very raw online, so it made sense that she would also be vulnerable about her breakup with her audience. The creator revealed on her podcast BFFs that despite depicting an incredibly loved up and healthy relationship on social media, in actuality LaPaglia was “scared of [Bryan]” and retold numerous stories wherein the singer attempted to control her personal and professional life.

LaPaglia also explained how she was subject to a cycle of Bryan screaming at her and then promptly apologising, alleging he sought excuses to treat her poorly. The creator also described one particularly upsetting instance where Bryan had allegedly screamed insults at her friends and family and smashed glass during her birthday party.

Furthermore, the influencer revealed that Bryan offered her a $12 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she says she turned down. LaPaglia told co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards that she didn’t want “money from the dude who literally f*cking destroyed me and broke me for a year.”

Unfortunately, it also looks as though LaPaglia’s experience with Bryan is not an isolated one. Rose Madden was married to the country singer from July 2020 to July 2021. And while little is known about their relationship, there are numerous rumours that Bryan has also treated Madden extremely poorly:

@blackbirds_adventures

Replying to @jessicafelts5 Nah. you made us fall in love with a love that you didnt mean. #zachbryan #ticketmaster #somethingintheorange #countrysinger

♬ Something in the Orange (Z&E's Version) - Zach Bryan
@eileyhartley

im so FBI when it comes to this topic

♬ original sound - Millennial Movie Aunt
@kr.walker

i will stand on this hill until i die. this whole album is rose … #roseandzach #zachbryan #album #fyp #zachbryansongs

♬ original sound - Alyssa

So, I think a lot of fans, myself included, were pleased to hear that LaPaglia and Madden had gotten a chance to talk. In the most recent episode of BFFs the influencer told her co-hosts “I FaceTimed with Rose for a couple hours, actually. “I f*cking love her. I’ve never felt more seen and validated in my life.”

And while Richards and Portnoy clearly were keen to hear about what was said during the conversation, LaPaglia responded “that’s between me and Rose.”

Bryan has not responded to the allegations of emotional abuse, a move LaPaglia called “deafening.”

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Jonah Hill texts: Men who brag about going to therapy tend to be emotional abusers

By Charlie Sawyer

Anna Kendrick’s revelations about her 7-year abusive relationship on Call Her Daddy matter more than you think

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump turns to son Barron and right-wing influencer Bo Loudon to secure conservative Gen Z vote

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump turns to son Barron and right-wing influencer Bo Loudon to secure conservative Gen Z vote

By Charlie Sawyer

Taxing the rich and a 4-day work week: Why the Green Party’s manifesto is trending on TikTok

By Abby Amoakuh

Jacquie Alexander blasts crime ring disguised as club that stole from her and Simone Biles

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

US women turning to South Korea’s radical 4B movement after Trump’s election win

By Abby Amoakuh

How French Gen Zers really feel about the recent snap election results

By Abby Amoakuh

Back to Black costume designer PC Williams spills the tea on We Are Lady Parts and Polite Society

By Alma Fabiani

As the US TikTok ban looms, here’s how Alyssa McKay grew a brand via Snapchat

By Abby Amoakuh

I scoured London looking for a man in finance: Here’s what I found in my two-month search

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump versus Joe Biden: how will the candidates’ approach to student loans impact votes?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 has haters and fans alike losing their mind, here’s why

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

12 Maryland students arrested for allegedly luring and assaulting a gay man in Grindr scheme

By Abby Amoakuh

Size 8 model reveals she has to wear fat suits to model for plus-sized clothing

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpopular opinion: Merit-based scholarships are just another privilege perk

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz call off their engagement. Is his past divorce to blame?

By Abby Amoakuh

Influencer hit by a car after attempting viral Trust Him TikTok trend

By Charlie Sawyer

The Guardian missed the mark. Here’s a truly relatable list of British shared experiences

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Woman charges her boyfriend $50 every time he stays over for a very unexpected reason

By Abby Amoakuh

Netizens mock Kim Kardashian after mega cringe Actors on Actors interview with Chloë Sevigny

By Charlie Sawyer

Utah’s decision to ban A Court of Thorns and Roses proves that free thinking is off the table in the US

By Charlie Sawyer

TikTok Peter Griffin filter goes viral after glitch reveals random man flashing