Inside the awful Instagram accounts exploiting stolen content to create AI Down syndrome models

Image by mariadoparii from TikTok

These accounts promote sexualised, non-consensual content and drive followers to adult platforms like Fanvue, where they profit from these manipulations without consent.

An alarming trend has surfaced on Instagram, where numerous accounts are using stolen content to create fake AI-generated personas, including individuals of people who appear to have Down syndrome. They utilise similar Instagram bios and videos and even direct followers to adult content platforms like Fanvue, where they profit from this unauthorised content.

As these accounts have multiplied, the niches they cater to have become more specific, with disturbing new accounts that depict women with Down syndrome in a sexualised context.

What began as a handful of isolated accounts has rapidly transformed into a larger, more organised network that takes advantage of vulnerable communities for profit. One of the most prominent fake influencers, @mariadopari, had amassed over 148,000 followers on Instagram until the account recently became unavailable. The AI-generated woman with Down syndrome was created to pose as an influencer, with additional content hosted on platforms such as TikTok, OnlyFans and Fanvue.

Some of the posts went as far as using the AI-generated image of the girl with captions suggesting she was referring to when she first became sexually active.

404 Media’s investigation has also found instances where accounts like Maria’s have posted identical videos using different AI-generated faces. In a few cases, the @mariadopari Instagram account unintentionally swapped faces, posting videos with faces from another AI character, further showcasing the extent of this manipulation.

Despite the clear violations of consent, nearly all of these accounts refuse to acknowledge that their content is AI-generated. Followers, often unaware of the manipulation, continue to engage with these accounts, mistakenly believing the persons featured in the content are real. Unlike platforms like OnlyFans, which enforces strict regulations on AI-generated content, Fanvue allows the monetisation of such material without requiring disclosure.

Although one account openly admits to being AI-generated, most of these fake personas continue to exploit followers without revealing the truth. Even a Reddit community, r/pussydownsyndrom, has emerged to promote this troubling trend, further fueling the non-consensual fetishisation of people with disabilities.