Is OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue married? Everything you need to know about the adult star’s secret hubby

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Feb 9, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Does Bonnie Blue have a partner? It was the question on everyone’s lips after the adult actor made headlines for her recent stunt that involved sleeping with over 1000 men in just 12 hours. For some time now Blue has been frequently seen out and about with a toned, young man. However, TikTok sleuths quickly uncovered him as documentary maker Josh Lee Spooner, who helped the erotic performer film a couple of her stunts. Nevertheless, it has been widely reported that the Only Fans star has a husband. And given the fact that Blue regularly advises women on how to best “pleasure” the men in their lives, it’s understandable that people are intrigued by the idea of Blue being a wife herself.

So, from early beginnings to the official relationship status at present, here is everything we know about this mysterious Mr Blue.

 

Who is Bonnie Blue’s husband?

Very little is known about OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue’s husband, besides what has been leaked to the papers or uncovered by online sleuths without his consent.

We know that he is a rugby star, who plays for Long Eaton RFC, in Derbyshire, where he and his wife are from, but that’s about it.

SCREENSHOT has chosen not to publish the (real) names of both Bonnie Blue and her former husband to protect the pair’s privacy.

Does Bonnie Blue have a husband?

Bonnie Blue, 25, has been with her husband since age 13. The pair were together for 10 years but eventually ended up breaking up in 2023, as the adult content creator revealed on the Getting There podcast in December 2024.

“We were happy…I guess not completely, overly happy, but I was more than content. It was nothing to do with the relationship, it was more, you know, I was in a relationship, got a house, I was married, and I was like okay, well what’s next?” Blue said of the relationship.

In regards to their reasons for separating, the content creator shared: “If I carry on how I am, I’m going to get to an age where I’m like, ‘what have I done in my life that I’m super proud of?’…I was just going to have done a life, retired, gone on a few holidays and that was it. And I thought, ‘I don’t want to get old and think, that was life’.”

According to the OnlyFans star, her husband was always very supportive of her work though. The cam girl started to create content when they were still married and her ex-husband has been helping her behind the scenes since. “He works for me now. He helps with some behind-the-scenes stuff. It is convenient. It’s handy for me. He’s going to get some of the money regardless. He might as well work for it. This job benefits everyone in my family, including him.”

According to reports, the pair hasn’t finalised their divorce yet and is still legally married.

Is Bonnie Blue still secretly with her husband?

The state of their relationship has been subject to much debate and consequently, sensationalised headlines. According to The Daily Mail and The Daily Record, Mr Blue is absolutely furious with his still-wife for her recent mass orgies.

According to the Mail, he “wants nothing to do with her.” One of his pals supposedly added: “It’s shocking, she’s got to be doing it for publicity. We all feel sorry for him.”

Multiple husbands also started to claim that Blue’s partner had dumped her in reaction to her escapades.

Of course, this follows the kind of salacious and widely sexist narrative only a British tabloid could peddle. Blue’s body count, in itself, shouldn’t reflect badly on her husband and is none of his concern, especially considering that the couple separated.

According to the TikTok rumour mill, however, the divorce might be a big sham.

“I have inside a tea about Bonnie Blue and her husband from a few days ago,” TikTok user JetSetGypsea told viewers. “Some of you are mentioning in my comments that she had said in previous interviews that they had split up a long time ago [but] her story keeps changing.”

“But last time the husband was brought up, back in autumn, someone who actually knows her on her private Facebook account, has said they’re very much still together,” she continued.

The creator concluded: “I will say just at this point, I just think anything that we hear is just for […] the papers.”

Beneath all the rumours and speculation it is difficult to discern what the truth of the matter is. But knowing Bonnie Blue, she will likely keep the rumour mill spinning and leverage our interest and outrage to keep her name in the headlines. And until Mr Blue comes out to set the record straight, he might in actuality be in support of this.

