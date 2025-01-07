From Top G to PM? Andrew Tate’s Bruv Party launch sparks outrage

Andrew Tate has launched the Bruv Party, a new political venture promising to “restore British values.” However, it has already sparked widespread ridicule online, with many questioning both the bizarre policies and the man behind them.

Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed “Top G” currently under house arrest in Romania, has unveiled his latest masterstroke: forming a political party to “save Britain [sic].” Yes, you read that correctly. Although, if his typo-ridden manifesto is anything to go by, the nation he’s referring to could be anyone’s guess.

🚨🇬🇧Would you support Andrew Tate to become Prime Minister of the UK? Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/8ToAIfoVab — Tate News (@TateNews_) January 6, 2025

In what appears to be a fever dream mashup of Black Mirror and Elon Musk’s Twitter feed, Tate’s policies have ridiculed the internet. Among the gems? A 24/7 live broadcast of knife crime offenders rotting in solitary confinement—courtesy of a newly “reformed” BBC. Meanwhile, the proposed affiliation with Musk’s X only deepens the absurdity. In fact, the dystopian public broadcaster, according to the party, would source its topics directly from X (formerly Twitter), with a “community notes” system in place to verify stories and debates. So basically a new set of meme accounts and Musk’s algorithm.

YES BRUV The Britain Restoring Underlying Values party will restore the once Great Britain. As leader I am held fully accountable. If the plan has not been actioned within 45 days of power I will step down from leadership. No delays. Charter below. Join the movement:… pic.twitter.com/cpKfBvNBdu — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

The Bruv Party’s economic policy is equally… creative. Tate pledges to build a “national Bitcoin reserve,” citing the need to “future-proof Britain” in an unpredictable global economy. According to the manifesto (which features more spelling errors than a WhatsApp group chat), Bitcoin will act as a “nation-resistant asset” to protect against “economic coercion by foreign powers.”

If that weren’t enough, Tate also proposes “weekly referendums” to increase political engagement. That’s right—weekly. Forget the old British tradition of agonising over a single referendum every 40 years. Tate wants to unite us all for a constant stream of national polls. The question remains: who will be designing these referendums?

Of course, this whole saga kicked off when Tate took to X and asked his followers, “Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?” The poll results were overshadowed by the fact that Tate couldn’t even spell “Britain” correctly in his post. But hey, at least he’s consistent, his manifesto is also allergic to proofreading.

Andrew Tate announces he wants to ‘run’ for British PM… And misspells Britain Good morning everyone! pic.twitter.com/YaWWlwpH64 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 6, 2025

More users chimed in, expressing shock and disbelief at what they had just read, and the comments did not disappoint. One X user stated: “Imagine meeting a lad on a date and he tells you he’s voted for the bruv party.”

imagine meeting a lad on a date and he tells you he’s voted for the bruv party https://t.co/XTnSzbzqXD — ☻ (@WZG1889) January 6, 2025

Another one added: “Andrew Tate wanting to ‘run’ for Prime Minister and tweeting about Pakistani-Muslim grooming gangs is ironic considering he’s also a Muslim man who groomed, raped and trafficked British girls.”

Andrew Tate wanting to ‘run’ for Prime Minister and tweeting about Pakistani-Muslim grooming gangs is ironic considering he’s also a Muslim man who groomed, raped and trafficked British girls. — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 6, 2025

As reported by London Economics, labour MP Emily Darlington was quick to denounce Tate’s antics, stating: “Britain has struggled with division over the last few years. But despite what it looks like online, British values are still intact–Tate will discover that we will not vote for a misogynist charged with sex trafficking and rape in this country.” And that’s before we even mention that he is currently unable to leave his house in Romania, let alone tour Margate to shake hands with pensioners.

As for the broader reaction, many Britons are grappling with the notion that Tate, an influencer with a track record that includes rape and human trafficking charges, somehow believes he’s the right man to “restore British values.”

And as Tate gazes out of his Romanian house arrest window, one question lingers: is this whole thing a genuine political movement or just another desperate attempt for clicks?