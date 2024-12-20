Bhad Bhabie accuses Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend in since-deleted post

Bhad Bhabie has accused Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, of stealing her boyfriend in a now-deleted Instagram post, sparking a war of words.

Bhad Bhabie, the 21-year-old rapper and internet personality whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has sparked controversy after accusing Alabama Barker, the 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, of stealing her boyfriend.

On Tuesday 17 December 2024, Bhad Bhabie posted a now-deleted Instagram Story claiming that Barker interfered in her relationship with Le Vaughn, who she has been dating since 2020 and shares a nine-month-old daughter, Kai Love, with.

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” read the since-deleted post. She added a warning to Vaughn, saying, “Next time I catch you, you gon b with them!” Bhabie later announced that she was now “single.”

Shortly after, In her own Instagram Story, Barker denied any wrongdoing, claiming that Vaughn had been contacting her for over a year and lied about being in a relationship. “I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man,” Barker wrote.

She further stated the situation had been misrepresented and was damaging her reputation. “This seems like an attempt to distract from my single ‘Vogue’ and my success,” Barker added, dismissing the feud as baseless.

The whole drama comes during a challenging time for Bhad Bhabie, who has been dealing with health concerns and personal struggles. Last month, she addressed fan worries about her weight loss, revealing that medication for her cancer diagnosis was the cause.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives.”

Despite her announcement, Bregoli didn’t elaborate on her diagnosis, which led celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to speculate on its validity. On his YouTube channel, Hilton said, “I don’t know if she’s lying… but knowing how these types of people operate, I wouldn’t put it past her.”

Bregoli’s mother, Barbara, quickly came to her defence, condemning Hilton’s comments. “How dare you question my daughter’s diagnosis,” she said in a passionate social media post. Barbara revealed that she had battled cancer twice and prayed Hilton’s children never face the same struggles.

Hilton later issued a partial apology, admitting he may have been wrong to question the situation. “Bhad Bhabie really does have cancer, says her mother,” he captioned a follow-up video.

However, amid the ongoing drama, fans are getting concerned, in fact, earlier this year, the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ singer revealed that she was assaulted by an ex-partner, adding to the personal challenges she faces as she battles cancer and navigates public scrutiny.

While the Instagram feud has stirred up plenty of drama, the bigger takeaway here is clear: if the allegations are true, both Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie deserve better than to waste another second on this man. With everything Bregoli is facing—her recovery, her role as a mother, and her focus on healing—it’s time to ditch the distractions. And for Barker, here’s hoping she steers far away from anyone tangled up in this kind of chaos.