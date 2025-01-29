Gracie Abrams claps back at fans after they petition to replace Dora Jar as her opening act

Images courtesy of Gracie Abrams and Dora Jar via Instagram

Mere hours after it was announced that bedroom pop singer Dora Jar would serve as the opening act for Gracie Abram’s tour, a petition was launched demanding for the performer to be replaced.

65519

Mere hours after it was announced that American pop musician Dora Jar would be the opening act for Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us Tour, fans of the ‘That’s So True’ singer launched a petition to get her removed because she was too “unknown.” And while the petition has since been deleted, it made enough of a stir online for both Abrams and Jar to hit back at the “ridiculous” critique. Here is what went down.

On 24 January 2025, it was announced that bedroom pop singer Dora Jar would serve as the opening act for the European leg of Abram’s much-anticipated tour.

Dora Jar will be opening for Gracie Abrams’ EU/UK tour! pic.twitter.com/UOmX0sJxRp — 🏁 (@concertleaks) January 24, 2025

While people familiar with Dora Jar praised the choice as “a win” and “enlightened,” those who were unfamiliar with the 28-year-old singer expressed their disappointment. In their view, Abrams should have chosen a star of similar fame and calibre such as Maisie Peters, Maggie Rogers, Bella Poarch, or Ashe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dora jar (@dorajar_)

This dismay culminated in a Change.org petition that demanded a removal and replacement of Jar. It was launched on the same day as the announcement, with the creator using the name Dexter Morgan—the main character of the TV show Dexter. The creator wrote: “Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement … We are perplexed as we do not recognise her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it’s virtually impossible to familiarise ourselves with her slow-paced songs.”

“For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora’s slow tempo songs may not achieve this goal,” the petition continued, saying “a more well-known, energetic artist or band” should be tapped to replace Jar.

The now-deleted petition quickly gained traction, leading many netizens to speak out about the cruel and unkind treatment of Jar. They highlighted that it was natural, even necessary for established artists to pair up with lesser-known ones, to give them a spotlight and exposure.

gracie abrams fans started a change . org campaign to get the opening act of her tour replaced, which is a shitty thing to do (also dora jar is good) pic.twitter.com/8EA9IXcsRq — music struggles (@musicstruggles1) January 25, 2025

So confused by that petition by Gracie Abrams’ fans wanting Dora jar to be replaced as the opener. It legit says in the write up they did “we are perplexed as we don’t recognise her”… are you dim? That’s the whole point of an opener – to get them exposure and more audience 😭😭 — hannahzier (got a hug from abi once) (@nfwmybabyyy) January 27, 2025

im not gonna hold yall…i’ve never heard of dora jar, but the gracie abrams’ fans being insufferable as per usual has made me a stan like i hope she comes out on top — starr’s house🍂🏠 (@__shiningstarr) January 25, 2025

And not soon after, the singer at the centre of the controversy—Dora Jar—came forward with her thoughts on the matter.

“Signed the petition but rehearsing these songs just in case I remain the opener! Love u Dexter,” the pop singer quipped on X, formerly Twitter.

signed the petition but rehearsing these songs just in case I remain the opener! Love u Dexter https://t.co/QQjYSYrGXZ — Dora Jar (@dorajar_) January 25, 2025

In another tweet, she stated: “Hate comes with the job,” she reflected. “[T]he truth is this is the biggest outpouring of love I’ve ever received from a fanbase who is still unfamiliar with me. Gracie has beautiful open hearted fans and I am so excited for this.”

Hate comes with the job, the truth is this is the biggest outpouring of love I’ve ever received from a fanbase who is still unfamiliar with me. Gracie has beautiful open hearted fans and I am so excited for this🧳♥️ — Dora Jar (@dorajar_) January 25, 2025

And of course, Abrams, the actual star of the show, wasn’t one to keep quiet either.

The ‘Risk’ artist responded to a comment on an Instagram post about the petition stating: “Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness. So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up. I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder.”

“Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show,” she concluded. “Dora forever and ever.”