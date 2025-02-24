Culture
Holly Scarfone reveals Scott Disick allegedly pressured her to get a boob job and BBL

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Feb 24, 2025 at 01:28 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

During the first episode of her new podcast SUITE N’ SALTY, Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone revealed that her rumoured ex-boyfriend Scott Disick once pressured her to get cosmetic surgery. Scarfone teased that his suggestions included a breast augmentation and the infamous BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), in comments that shun a controversial light on Disick, who has frequently been subjected to critique for his penchant for dating much younger women.

 

The pair were first romantically linked back in 2022, when Disick was 39 and Scarfone had reached global fame at age 23. The evidence involved them being spotted at dinner together, as well as attending nightclubs multiple times.

Then Scarfone even posted a picture in lingerie and made the photo credit out to Disick himself, who liked the picture. The relationship ended up being very short-lived, with Scott going on to date Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson.

Still, the internet always found the pairing incredibly interesting, noting that Scarfone bore a striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

But maybe not enough for Scott Disick’s liking…

“I felt pretty secure in myself. I felt good in myself. But this older gentleman, I remember sending him like a ‘Happy Easter’ [text]. And he was, ‘Oh, like, can we get that boob job you’re talking about?’ And like ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back? Because why would you wanna do all that downtime? You can just recover from it all at once,” she recounted, showing the viewers one the text messages.

“By the way, a BBL is like, one of, I think, the statistically most dangerous procedures to have,” she added.

The star never mentioned Disick by name, however, she captioned this particular excerpt from her podcast: “Why you should never publicly date a 39 yr old at 23,” on TikTok, providing a crucial hint that it was the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star she was referring to.

Scarfone also jokingly referred to the older gentleman as “Rot Snisnick,” which, obviously, rhymes with Scott Disick.

She continued: “I genuinely was so naive to the fact that I thought I had a genuine connection with this person, and I thought they were so misunderstood.”

“I feel like he was trying to mold me into… a template,” Scarfone retold, touching on the criticism that Disick has a preference for curvaceous, dark-haired women like the ones in his extended family.

“Perhaps this is something that runs in his family and is a common theme, and that’s OK, but… I struggled for such a long time.”

Scarfone’s comments are reigniting the debate about Disick’s history of inappropriate and objectifying behaviour with women. This includes his famous ex Kourtney Kardashian, who has frequently insinuated that their relationship was toxic, as well as his more recent relationships.

Scott also dated Mia Hamlin, and later Sofia Richie, when they were both 19, sparking conversations around the imbalance of experience and control in many of his partnerships.

