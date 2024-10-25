TikToker claims she sued her parents for giving birth to her without her consent

TikTok creator Kass Theaz has gone viral for claiming she “sued” her parents for giving birth to her without her consent.

62820

In today’s episode of ‘only on TikTok’, I bring you content creator Kass Theaz, who went viral after she posted a clip claiming that she “sued” her parents for the ultimate offence—giving birth to her without asking first. Yes, you read that right. In her video, which has since racked up over 8 million views and nearly 54,000 comments, Theaz humorously claimed that her parents failed to check in with her before bringing her into this world. “They didn’t even try to contact me in any way before I was born to see if I actually wanted to be here,” she joked. How inconsiderate, right?

Theaz, who has adopted her kids, doubled down on the joke, explaining that since she didn’t conceive them without their consent, she bears zero responsibility for their existence. And with perfect comedic timing, she suggested, “If you’re pregnant right now, you need to hire a psychic medium and make sure your baby actually wants to be here.” Talk about taking family planning to the next level.

Of course, not everyone caught the satire. Some confused viewers genuinely asked, “Is this real?” while others rushed to the comment section with reactions like, “You need help,” and, “I’ve watched this 5 times and I still can’t tell if she’s been deadass or not?” It even sparked some deep thoughts about life, with a few users questioning what it means to be brought into the world without a say. If we didn’t ask to be born, do we deserve some sort of compensation for that?

But plenty of other users who caught on to the joke couldn’t stop laughing, with many jumping in to play along. Comments poured in with users poking fun at the confusion, turning the whole thing into an even bigger laugh fest.

With over 100,000 followers and 2.5 million likes, Theaz continues to win TikTok with her offbeat humour, leaving us wondering—what’s next? Suing gravity for keeping us on the ground?