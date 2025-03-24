Culture
Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto accused of sexual assault in viral TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 24, 2025

Impractical Jokers was one of my favourite shows growing up, and Joe Gatto was my number one team member. Effortlessly comical and utterly playful, Gatto quickly became a safe space for a lot of us. When it was announced in 2021 that the 48-year-old would be stepping away from the prank show to concentrate on co-parenting his children with his ex-wife Bessy Gatto, fans were devastated. Now, four years later, netizens are once again in a state of despair. But this time, it’s because Gatto has been accused of sexual assault.

Three days ago, on Friday 21 March 2024, TikTok user @joozyb posted a series of videos where she detailed her interactions with the famous comedian. Jooz explained how she first met Gatto in Milwaukee in 2023, when she was 19. The creator claimed that she began texting him after approaching him in a restaurant in the hopes of getting a free ticket to his show.

The comedian did respond, allegedly giving the teenager two free tickets to the gig, and later inviting her up to his hotel room. While Jooz made the decision to not go into detail regarding what took place, she did provide netizens with several screenshots showing correspondence between herself and Gatto. Moreover, the creator shared images of a large bruise she claims was made by the TV star.

@joozyb

Idk what my goal is, I just want people to be aware that not everyone is who you think. #awareness #trustyourgut

♬ original sound - jooz
@joozyb

even the “good ones” aren’t safe, trust me. #celebrity #comedian #sa #impracticaljokers

♬ DIM - Yves

The videos have since racked up millions of views, having been shared across different social media platforms, and in turn prompting a number of rather insensitive discussions—primarily regarding the authenticity of the story. Long story short, a lot of people don’t believe Jooz.

Hundreds of comments underneath her videos doubt her legitimacy, with users saying things like “she’s lying,” “women’s bad decisions and regret are usually turned into SA charges. So many innocent men ruined unfortunately,” “something seems off with the way you’re presenting it,” and “Sounds like someone trying to get some attention.”

On Saturday 22 March, Gatto responded to the accusations. According to The Independent, the comedian issued this statement: “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

“Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to,” the statement continued.

While there has been some incredibly hateful and misogynistic commentary throughout this, there have been others who’ve come to Jooz’s support on X:

No-one wants to believe that the friendly, family-orientated, sweet, and unthreatening joker on TV would do anything to harm a young woman. There is no way in which we can predict what kind of man might sexually assault someone—more often than not, the most dangerous men masquerade as completely harmless. The allegations against Gatto must be investigated further and, for one last time, the victim blaming must stop.

