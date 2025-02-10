Latino boycott of Coca-Cola goes viral after TikTok claims the company reported workers to ICE

Latino communities across the US are rallying behind a growing boycott of Coca-Cola, fuelled by viral allegations on TikTok that the company laid off Latino employees and reported them to ICE.

Coca-Cola found itself caught again amid an intense backlash, primarily driven by an online boycott campaign fueled by recent immigration reforms introduced by President Donald Trump. This movement, largely promoted by Latino activists and individuals on TikTok, has rapidly spread across social media platforms, with calls for a boycott of major US companies, including Coca-Cola, after the brand allegedly fired Latino workers in Texas and handed them over to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This narrative first gained traction on TikTok, where influencers and activists rallied behind a boycott, calling for action against the company.

The rumours about Coca-Cola, which emerged shortly after these Trump immigration policies were announced, claim that the company had fired Latino employees and reported them to ICE, leading to widespread fear and anger among the community.

With over 530 million consumers in Latin America, the Latino market represents a significant and valuable part of Coca-Cola’s customer base. The brand’s relationship with this demographic has been integral to its success, so any boycott originating from this group could have a far-reaching impact. The situation has raised important questions about Coca-Cola’s corporate practices and how it might respond to such a growing wave of public dissent.

What is the Latino Freeze Movement?

The viral spread of rumours sparked the emergence of the Latino Freeze Movement, a hashtag that gained traction alongside the claims, with both activists and everyday consumers rallying behind the boycott. Many saw the issue as a chance to show solidarity with the Latino community, viewing Coca-Cola’s alleged actions as an affront to immigrant rights and protections.

@michaelgalvezmd Freeze the NIH? Freeze DEI? Freeze immigration? Latinos and allies HOLD and SAVE your money. Cancel subscriptions. Don't buy that car or purchase. No taxes when you save. Only invest in Latino and minority companies that care. Latino GDP in the US is the fifth largest in the world. 3 trillion dollars. Latinos and Latinas stop spending money. Hold the line. 20% of the population and all of our allies. Latino Freeze Movement. Starting NOW until they show us they care about our minority and immigrant populations. #LatinoFreezeMovement

The movement also aimed to affect not only Coca-Cola but other major American brands, encouraging consumers to support local Latino-owned businesses, such as shops and groceries, as an alternative.

Are the rumours about Coca-Cola true?

Despite the widespread nature of the controversy, Coca-Cola has yet to issue a public response. The company’s silence amid such a heated situation is concerning, especially given that as a publicly traded entity, it is required to disclose significant operational changes—including mass layoffs or controversial actions. As reported by Distractify, a review of Coca-Cola’s official filings and public reports reveals no mention of any large-scale layoffs in 2025 that would coincide with the rumours circulating on social media.

In fact, Coca-Cola’s last major layoffs occurred in 2021 when the company closed its Grand Prairie, Texas plant. At that time, around 75 employees were let go due to the closure, but this had nothing to do with the current allegations. However, while no major media outlets have picked up on the claims, the damage from social media’s rapid spread of misinformation remains significant.

Coca-Cola’s history of ethical controversies

Although there’s no evidence to support the claim that Coca-Cola reported its employees to ICE, the company’s history of ethical controversies doesn’t play in its favour. In fact, since the 1990s, the brand has faced numerous accusations related to unethical practices, including plastic waste, channel stuffing, depletion of water resources, racial discrimination, health impacts, disputes with distributors, and contamination scares. These issues have resulted in legal battles, private settlements, and tons of unresolved matters.

@venetialamanna Taste The Feeling! The Coca-Cola Company is home to a whopping five hundred brands, with a higher income than two thirds of the world's entire countries and a valuation of $106 billion. Despite the UN only recognising 195 states worldwide, Coca-Cola has managed to sell its products in over 200 countries and territories. Check out the Friends Of Al Aqsa #BoycottCocaCola campaign: https://www.foa.org.uk/campaign/boycottcocacola SOURCES Must-Know Coca Cola Sales Statistics [Gitnux Market Data Report 2024] Coca-Cola Company named worst plastic polluter [BreakFreeFromPlastic] Unbottling the truth: Coca Cola's role in plastic pollution [Greenpeace] Coca-Cola among brands greenwashing over packaging [Guardian] Coca-Cola and Nestle accused of misleading eco claims [BBC News] Coca-Cola: drinking the world dry [War On Want] Campaigners fear creeping privatisation of El Salvador's water [The Guardian] The horrific scam that water billionaires are running on poor Countries [MR Online] Sugar rush: how Mexico's addiction to fizzy drinks fuelled its health crisis [Guardian] Coca-Cola boycott launched after killings at Colombian plants [Guardian] Recipe adapted from 'Natural Cola Recipe' by Serious Eats #CocaCola #NotInMyFridge #RealMagic #CocaColaRecipe #Boycott #🍉

Could the boycott seriously affect Coca-Cola?

Even though the rumours have not been substantiated, the boycott is already having an effect. The Latino community’s deep ties to Coca-Cola are undeniable, and as one of the world’s largest beverage companies, Coca-Cola has relied on this market for much of its business growth. With over half a billion consumers in Latin America, the potential loss of even a portion of this market could have significant consequences for Coca-Cola’s bottom line.

While some may argue that social media movements are often short-lived, the rising tide of activism surrounding this issue shows no signs of slowing down. Whether or not Coca-Cola can recover from the damage done by these rumours will depend largely on its response to the situation. If the company continues to remain silent, the boycott movement could grow stronger, further eroding consumer confidence.

As of now, Coca-Cola has not officially addressed the controversy that has emerged over the viral rumours. Despite the lack of evidence, the boycott campaign continues to build momentum, with many consumers pledging to stop supporting the brand due to concerns about its treatment of Latino employees and its association with the Trump administration’s immigration policies.